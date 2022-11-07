Conor McGregor divides fans with ‘unsettling’ grunting ape video

Taking to social media on Monday, McGregor posted a clip of himself using a terrifying monkey filter as he grunted into the camera.

Conor McGregor has sent fans into a frenzy after posting the latest in his series of bizarre online videos.

The Dubliner has shared a host of strange content in recent weeks, but today’s post is one of the strangest to date.

Speaking in a funny voice, he said: “I told you I’d be back."

“Wake wakey,” he added before chuckling menacingly.

He captioned the post with two simple gorilla emojis.

The video divided the UFC star’s baffled friends, with some finding McGregor’s monkey impression hilarious while others found it worrying.

“That's scary wtf,” one person wrote.

Another said: “The hideousness of this image has been burned in my brain and will haunt my dreams forever.. Thanks".

A third chimed in, saying: “He’s officially lost it fellas”.

While someone else added: “This might be the most unsettling thing I’ve ever seen?”

Others were more supportive of McGregor and the ape filter, with one fan writing: "Planet of the double champ."

Another joked: "This man is pure entertainment. Anything to cover up not having a beard."

McGregor's weird social media content comes as he began intensive training for his UFC return next year.

The 34-year-old is planning his comeback after breaking his leg in the first round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Speaking on Instagram Live, he revealed plans to return to the Octagon early next year after spending a year and a half recovering from the Poirier bout.

"I'm going to be back soon, hopefully. Early 2023 I'm aiming for. Sometime in that first quarter,” he told fans.

McGregor is reportedly back in Ireland having wrapped up filming for his first Hollywood flick, a reboot of the 1980s classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which delayed his UFC return.

His manager, Tim Simpson, said that he expects McGregor to return to the ring as planned now that his side project has wrapped up.

"A fun little venture then switching back to climbing the mountain again. It fits in perfectly. He’s still on track for a big return next year, but this fits in perfectly in the meantime," Simpson told MMA Junkie.

"Acting wasn't something I think that Conor at the very front of his mind, right now he's still a world class athlete and his focus is being the best fighter in the world.

"The leg is still healing, I think there's a little bit more to go on that but he's been training like a madman. Twice a day, every day.”