Conor McGregor confirms Michael Chandler fight as he announces UFC return

Conor McGregor has vowed to grab Michael Chandler “by the chest and clap him” as it was confirmed the pair will finally face off in the Octagon in four months’ time.

December has been confirmed as the date the Dubliner gets back into action in the UFC, two years after he suffered a broken leg in the first round against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Possibly inspired by Anthony Joshua's victory over Robert Helenius which he attended on Saturday night, McGregor declared that Chandler will be his comeback opponent.

He told talkSPORT: “December. Chandler, it has to be him.

“I'm gonna grab him by the chest and clap him. That's what I'm going to do.”

During his time out of the Octagon, he has featured as a team captain opposite Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter which has led to much speculation about when the rivals will do battle.

The former two-weight world champion has also indicated that he would then fight current UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje before tackling a third fight with his old rival Nate Diaz.

“Chandler next in December,” he added. Then Gaethje BMF, and then Nate trilogy.”

McGregor was at the centre of the action after he joined Joshua in the ring following his knockout win over Helenius where he shared some of his new Irish Forged Stout with the British fighter.

The former two-time heavyweight champion landed a one-punch knockout in their fight at The O2 Arena in London that marked his first stoppage win in almost three years.

McGregor, whose stout was one of the many sponsors, had earlier arrived at the venue flanked by his own ring girls dressed in Irish Forged Stout gear while taking his seat alongside women's bantamweight world champion Ebanie Bridges.

McGregor praised Joshua for his performance during an impromptu post-fight interview, where he declared: "Greatness don't rush. Joshua took his time, he landed a big heavy shot, I'm just happy Helenius got up.

“The fans should be grateful for the Finnish coming in, last minute replacement, no fear he gave a great performance, did himself proud and his team and I'm happy to see him get up.

"Big congrats to AJ, big congrats to Eddie, big congrats Forged Irish Stout."

The former two-weight UFC champion then called out YouTube boxer KSI for bare-knuckle fight as he said: "I know your man KSI is in the crowd and he couldn't box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory. So if he wants to get in here I'll give him a final yoke, bare-knuckle if you want!"

McGregor had spent most of his night posing with Bridges for a number of different pictures before, during and after the main event. In one that Bridges uploaded to her Instagram story they were joined by her fellow Aussie boxer Skye Falzon.

After that they headed to the backstage Matchroom Lounge, where a DJ booth and mini-bar were situated as Bridges poured her own pint before the party got started.

Bridges sat alongside him at ringside where they sipped on more pints, with McGregor giving Joshua some to drink in the ring post-fight.

After they first met, the Blonde Bomber told OnlyAccounts in June "He’s lovely. Me and Conor have been talking for a while – he’s always supported my career.

"I’ve talked to him online and he sends me messages before my fights and has invited me to Ireland a few times and [it's] nice to have that support and friendship.

"Recently was obviously the first time I’d seen him in person and that was great after the conversations we’ve had online.

"He’s awesome and so effervescent and has that energy – when Conor walks in the room he lights it up, and he’s very inspiring."