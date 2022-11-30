Conor McGregor challenges former pal Artem Lobov to a fight instead of ‘going through lawyers’

The call-out is just the latest in a feud that intensified last week when Lobov filed High Court proceedings against McGregor.

Conor McGregor has challenged former friend Artem Lobov to a fight in a now deleted Tweet.

The MMA fighter called Lobov a “blouse” while saying he would fight him at 10.30pm last night at his Dublin gym.

The Notorious is reportedly being sued for millions by ex pal Lobov who claims he came up with the idea for McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey brand before being pushed out.

"Going through having lawyers message me about defamation and all this suing and all,” McGregor spat in a heated voice note.

“This is a call out to Artem the f**** fairy pad Lobov.

“I’m challenging you to a fight tonight 10:30pm. I’ll meet you down at SBG Concorde and we’ll fight for the whole lot.

"Going through having lawyers message me about defamation and all this suing and all.

“You’re a little blouse, mate. I’ll see you SBG Concord tonight at 10:30pm and I’ll fight you for the whole lot. Answer this f***ing call out, you little blouse.”

Lobov did not respond to McGregor, who has since deleted the message and instead posted a photo of himself wearing an Irish jersey outside his Dublin gym at 1.41am.

McGregor has already apologised for using homophobic language in 2017.

"I was whispering in his ear and I was speaking on that and I said what I said,” he explained on The Late Late Show after he was caught out using a homophobic slur backstage at UFC Gdansk.

“I meant no disrespect to nobody of the LGBT community. I didn’t mean no disrespect,” he said at the time.

According to Independent.ie, Lobov (36), a long-time training partner of McGregor (34), says he was instrumental in developing the Proper No. Twelve but was squeezed out as the spirit took off.

He previously claimed he was offered $1m (€970,000) by McGregor but turned it down.

Responding to the legal action that was initiated in the high Court last week, McGregor shared a ten second voice note in which he repeatedly chanted: “Artem is a rat, na na na na hey!”

Earlier this week, Lobov’s solicitor, Dermot McNamara confirmed that High Court proceedings had begun.

He told The Irish Independent: “My client is a retired professional fighter with a master’s degree from DCU in Finance and Capital Markets. We have issued High Court proceedings on his behalf to enforce an agreement with Mr McGregor regarding the Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand.

“My client was the initial creator and co-founder of the concept to launch an Irish whiskey brand associated with Mr McGregor.

“As these matters are now before the court, we will not be making any further comment.”