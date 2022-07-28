Conor McGregor celebrates Black Forge Inn’s ‘remarkable’ first year

The Crumlin pub has seen an eventful 12 months since opening its doors last summer after the UFC star bought the boozer for almost €2 million in 2019.

Conor McGregor has hailed the Black Forge Inn as “remarkable” on its first birthday.

The Crumlin pub has seen an eventful 12 months since opening its doors last summer after the UFC star bought the boozer for almost €2 million in 2019.

After shelling out to buy the Black Forge, the Notorious then spent a further €1m on renovations – which include a medieval style long table branded with his Proper Twelve whiskey logo.

The Black Forge Inn welcomed its first patrons last July and has since become a hotspot for celebrities, including McGregor himself, as well as fans trying to get a glimpse of the main man.

American comedian Kevin Hart, rapper Coolio, Arsenal legend Ian Wright, and X-Factor winner James Arthur have all paid a visit to the Dublin 12 bar.

Arthur even claimed the Black Forge had some of the “best stout” he’d ever tried as he thanked McGregor for the hospitality.

In an Instagram post, he said: “Thank you so much @TheNotorious and your incredible staff at the @BlackForgeInn for your hospitality today the food and drink was some of the best we’ve ever head! Best stout in the game!

"It was truly an honour to sit down and talk to the man in person today. He is as cool and as charismatic as you would think but also very humble."

The Black Forge Inn’s first year has also seen its fair share of drama, with the boozer being subject to a petrol bomb attack back in January.

Two petrol bombs were thrown at the premises in the middle of the night, and gardaí are still investigating the incident months later.

A statement from Black Forge Inn Management said: “After hours last night it appears that criminals made an unprovoked effort to inflict damage to the Black Forge Inn.

“There was no damage done to any patrons, employees or the Forge and Mr. McGregor was not on the premises at the time of the incident.

"The gardai have opened an investigation into the event. We are open and busy as always.”

Later in the year, McGregor offered a €50,000 reward for information on the firebomb attack in a social media plea.

In the since-deleted social media post, the fighter asked for help identifying the “little deli-chicken head” suspected of carrying out the arson.

He wrote: "Hey guys! I have a 50k reward cash in all 100 crisp untouched note. Not a wrinkle on them.

"The no wrinkle green backs. I call them yum-yums. For whoever tells us who this little deli-chicken head is.

"The walk, run, and scrawny build all very distinctive. Nothing will be said, but done.

"Reach out to who can reach me. Look forward to doing business."