Conor McGregor calls Artem Lobov a ‘jonny head’ and ‘f***ing idiot’ in tweets

Conor McGregor has again lashed out at former pal Artem Lobov who he chanted is a “jonny head” as the pair battle in court.

The Crumlin native is reportedly being sued for millions by Lobov who claims he came up with the idea for McGregor’s Proper Twelve whiskey brand before being pushed out.

“Artem, you little jonny head,” McGregor taunted in a new tweet today.

"Unlucky the other day in court, proper twelve day, but what did you expect?

"I want them court fees the judge awarded me also.

"Need them pal. F***ing idiot.”

Attaching a voice note, McGregor is heard chanting “Artem is a jonny rat, Artem is a jonny rat, na na na na – hey! Na na na na – hey! Jonny head.”

Doubling down in another tweet, the MMA fighter calls his ex pal a “f***in’ turn coat pr*ck.”

"Piss off and leave me alone how bout that lad?”

Swearing on your child’s life is ludicrous pal. Actually Revolting. “Keeps me warm on the coldest of nights” hahaha fucksake lad wtf happened you man?

The Notorious has been railing against Lobov online for a number of weeks, ever since it became clear they were heading to the High Court to dispute claims he thought of the whiskey brand.

Last month, McGregor shared a ten second voice note on Twitter in which he repeatedly chanted: “Artem is a rat, na na na na hey!”

The Crumlin fighter is now set to be sued for a second time by Lobov, who claims McGregor embarked on “a concerted social media barrage” after calling him a "rat”.

He also alleged McGregor’s father Tony sought to harass him directly via Instagram.

The allegations were outlined in an affidavit filed with the Commercial Court, in which Lobov said their alleged actions would be the subject of further proceedings, “not least for defamation”.

In another now deleted tweet from November 30, McGregor called Lobov a “blouse” while saying he would fight him at 10.30pm at his Dublin gym.

"Going through having lawyers message me about defamation and all this suing and all,” McGregor spat in a heated voice note.

“This is a call out to Artem the f**** fairy pad Lobov.

“I’m challenging you to a fight tonight 10:30pm. I’ll meet you down at SBG Concorde and we’ll fight for the whole lot.

"Going through having lawyers message me about defamation and all this suing and all.

“You’re a little blouse, mate. I’ll see you SBG Concord tonight at 10:30pm and I’ll fight you for the whole lot. Answer this f***ing call out, you little blouse.”

Lobov did not respond to McGregor, who later deleted the message and instead posted a photo of himself wearing an Irish jersey outside his Dublin gym at 1.41am.