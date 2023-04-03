Conor McGregor butchers The Fields of Athenry in drunken Twitter singsong

The Notorious took to Twitter on Sunday night and posted four voice memos in which he showed off his pipes by belting out The Dubliners’ hit tune.

The Notorious took to Twitter on Sunday night and posted four voice memos in which he showed off his pipes by butchering The Dubliners’ hit tune.

During his social media concert, McGregor recorded himself saying he was “doing my own little rendition” of the song as he announced that he was “sculling” cans of his Forged Irish stout, making gulping noises and giggling to himself.

“Let me have a look at the lyrics... I don’t know the rest of it. I’m sculling the Forged down at this verse,” he said as he paused the singsong.

He then repeatedly asks his fiancée Dee Devlin to grab him another can out of the fridge.

The clips were simply captioned “We all get there in the end, thank you God”, with the dad-of-three adding Irish flag and shamrock emojis.

Conor McGregor's rendition of The Fields of Athenry goes viral

Fans flooded the replies with words of support for McGregor’s “entertaining” performance.

One person wrote: “Masterfully done Conor. Have you ever considered pursuing a singing career?”

Another joked: “Grammy next year for singer McGregor”.

While a third sung the Notorious’ praises, saying: “Man took over the fight business, whiskey business, fitness business, fashion business, movie business. Now he's going to take over the singing business.”

However, others weren’t so sure about the wacky voice memos and laughed that the MMA star has “lost the plot” entirely.

“Bro is not on the same planet as the rest of us right now,” one fan said.

Another tweeted: “This man’s lost his f**king marbles”.

Someone else slammed McGregor’s singing skills, writing: “Conor, that was about the worst rendition of my favourite song that I've ever heard”.