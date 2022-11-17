Conor McGregor brings Dublin pub The Black Forge to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The Black Forge Inn is popping up at the Formula One racing event in what it has called “a world first.”

Conor McGregor is bringing his Dublin pub on tour to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

VIP table bookings are up for grabs for any attending F1 fans, with the Crumlin venue setting up from Thursday until Sunday.

The popular pub is no stranger to famous guests, including their celebrity owner who put seven figures into renovating the spot in his local Crumlin.

He also boasts boozers in Howth and Drimnagh.

Announcing the news on social media, The Black Forge wrote: "We're at @f1 this weekend!

"A world first! The Black Forge Inn Pop Up - No other pub in the world is doing what we do!

"Enjoy Forged Stout, Proper 12, Get your photo with the belt! Meet the team!”

"The Black Forge Inn on tour.”

McGregor himself popped in for some pints at The Black Forge recently, sporting a clean-shaven look and expensive designer wear.

The UFC star (34) took an evening off to enjoy some pints and his own Proper Twelve whiskey at the Black Forge Inn with friends.

While friends dressed casual, McGregor opted for his usual luxury designer-wear in a two-piece suit, Prada runners worth almost €10,000 and a €830,000 Jacob & Co Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette watch.

The famous fighter is nearly unrecognisable as fans adapt to his new clean-shaven look. with many asking “who is that?” in the comments.

"You’d want to check the kid at the back for ID,” one joked about McGregor’s new style.

He captioned the post: “Keep your friends close and your enemies toast" with a heart emoji.

The star is yet to return to the UFC since breaking his leg in the first round of his trilogy challenge against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

The former two-weight champion has been ruled out of fighting until 2023.

He is using his time instead to take up a role in an upcoming reboot of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 classic Roadhouse.