Conor McGregor brags about his garden being as big as Phoenix Park

The Notorious shared two photos side by side on Saturday night, the first of which showed him sitting on a green bike in Phoenix Park with his son Conor Jr riding behind him in a child seat.

Conor McGregor has compared his back garden to a popular Dublin park in a recent Instagram post.

In the next photo, Conor stood beside the same bike, but this time his 1-year-old son Rian was the one grinning in the baby seat.

And the location of the photo changed too, as McGregor explained that it was taken on his property.

He captioned the post: “One is the Phoenix Park. One is my garden.”

It comes after the 33-year-old launched a search for a woman who has a tattoo on her arm in tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a snap of the woman who got his infamous quote “I’d like to apologise to absolutely nobody” along with his name inked on her inner arm.

“To this lady, reach out to me, I love you.” he said in the caption.

It is not the first time McGregor has searched for a fan online as earlier this month he sought out an Irish woman who defended him in a comedy sketch featuring Mike Tyson.

The woman was asked who she thought would win in a fight between McGregor or Tyson, to which she said: “That’s a difficult question…

“I don't know, they both have the aggression… I'm going to have to go with Conor because he's Irish,” she decided before Mike Tyson appeared from behind her.

Sharing a video of the skit, filmed for The Jimmy Kimmel show, McGregor said: “Who is this proper Irish lady, loyal to the backbone in the US can anyone tell me?

“I wish to reach out and give a gift. That is how you do it! If you ever found yourself publicly going against your own,” he continued.

The MMA star has since deleted the Instagram post leaving us to assume he has already found the mystery woman.

“That’s how you back your own,” he added, sharing the video to his Instagram stories.