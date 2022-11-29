Conor McGregor boasts ‘I’m the king’ and says partner Dee is ‘a cracker’ in online brag

The 34-year-old bragged about the size of his garden and his wealth, and referred to partner Dee as a ‘cracker’ in his latest social media post

Conor McGregor has boasted that “me birds a cracker” and hailed himself a “king” in his latest social media show-off post.

The Notorious is no stranger to an online brag, recently declaring that he “fears nothing but God” in a Twitter jab against his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, he shared a photo of his fiancée, Dee Devlin, in the garden of their €2 million mansion in Straffan, Kildare.

Dee, wearing a matching grey tracksuit and white trainers, is standing in front of McGregor’s black Range Rover and Bentley, which are parked on the site.

He also posted a snap of the couple’s youngest son Rían, who was holding a wooden shoe horn, and then a final snap of Rían and Dee together.

The 34-year-old bragged about the size of his garden, his wealth, and referred to Dee as a “cracker” in the post’s caption.

He wrote: “Aw baby I’m the king, me gardens a park me birds a cracker. The kids.. billionaires."

Not long afterwards, the Dubliner shared a photo of himself posing in front of a Christmas tree made using bottles of his Proper No Twelve whiskey inside his Black Forge Inn pub in Crumlin.

He captioned the post with a simple shamrock emoji and tagged the Proper No Twelve Instagram account.

It’s the third time McGregor has posted the same photo with the Black Forge’s festive décor, which shows him sitting on a stool wearing a black hat and a matching black Under Armor tracksuit branded with the word “fast” paired with white trainers.

He first shared the snap on Sunday alongside a photo of him standing in front of the venue’s iconic mural - a brick wall painted with a stencil of McGregor’s tiger chest tattoo.

On Monday, the UFC star included the picture among nine others from a night out in the Black Forge, where he was gifted a custom gold chain in honour of his whiskey brand.

He whipped his shirt off as he proudly displayed the jewellery, which was commissioned from The Cut Price Jewellers, and partied the night away with pints and pals.