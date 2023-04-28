Conor McGregor becomes the new Fresh Prince of Bel Air as he shows off exclusive views

‘You have to be ruthless to get here. Trespassers get blasted’

One of the views captured by McGregor

Conor McGregor has become the new Fresh Prince of Bel Air as he showed off the dramatic view over the iconic LA skyline.

McGregor, who has been living it up in the City of Angels in recent weeks, panned his camera over the sunlit hill tops while declaring: "Top of the Bel Air mountains. Look at that.”

He added in the caption to the Instagram post: "You have to be ruthless to get here. Trespassers get blasted.”

He then zooms in on a yard as a horse goes through its paces over a couple of jumps.

While Conor, fiancée Dee Devlin and their three kids have largely been based around Florida since mid-February, the UFC star has been popping up in some of the most exclusive parts of Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Last week, the Dubliner posted a photo from inside the members-only The Bird Streets Club on the renowned Sunset Boulevard where he was seen sipping his own brand whiskey alongside pals including manager Audie Attar.

He captioned it simply: "Proper Whiskey Wednesday at The Bird Streets Club."

The exclusive club that opened last year takes its name from Bird Street, the high-end neighbourhood above the Sunset Strip which is home to countless A-listers.

Oscar winner Leonardo Di Caprio, reality TV star Kendall Jenner and McGregor’s pal Justin Bieber are among its clientele.

And Conor was back in Sin City over the weekend where he was the centre of attention as he flaunted his wealth at a casino gambling spree.

The ‘Notorious’ UFC star said gambling was “one of life’s great pleasures” as he tried his luck at a craps table.

Wearing a bold orange suit jacket with a floral shirt and white trousers, McGregor waved a stack of $100 bills as he placed his bets in front of a crowd of adoring supporters and curious onlookers.

The 34-year-old mingled with fans and sculled back glasses of his Proper No 12 whiskey at the table.

Sharing some clips from his evening on Instagram, he can be heard asking for “another thousand chips” as he handed over a rake of bills.

And it seems like he came out on top, as the crowd begins to whoop and cheer for the Dubliner, who then fans himself with his wad of cash in celebration.

Captioning the clips, McGregor wrote: “Gambling in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of life’s great pleasures”.

The father-of-three was in Las Vegas to watch Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ bout with Ryan Garcia at the T Mobile Arena.

In another social media clip, McGregor can be seen and heard giving a pep talk to Garcia in the changing room after he suffered the first loss of his pro career.

He urged the young fighter to keep training and come back stronger than before.

“He's 1-0 on you. Yous are the two biggest names in the division. I want to see it again,” McGregor tells Garcia in the video.

“I want to see it again now and I want to see it with no rehydration clause.

“All respect to you. You are the future of this game. I am going to watch you all the way.”

Garcia shared the video of the exchange on his Instagram account, which he captioned: “All good he’s up on me! I went thru (sic) fire for this fight

“I’m going to come back stronger!! Rack up a couple more wins to run this back! Hopefully we can do it at 140 no clauses!

“Great Job to Gervonta great fight and fighter!!!”

This week it was revealed how McGregor and Rory McIlroy earned a combined total of €40 million with their off-field business ventures in 2022.

McIlroy earned the most with €31 million whilst McGregor took home a cool €9 million for his outside ring exploits.

McGregor is known for his pub venture The Black Forge Inn and whiskey brand Proper 12 and recently launched his Forged Irish Stout.

Conor recently took to Instagram to share a photo posing on a gigantic yacht.

Smiling for the camera, McGregor can be seen laying down and relaxing on the deck of the boat.

The Notorious captioned the post "Lamborghini 63" as he shared the snap with his 46.2 million followers on the platform.