Conor McGregor appears in computer game featuring an avatar based on himself

Conor McGregor has revealed the first images from a new computer game that features an avatar based on himself.

Taking to social media, the Notorious posted clips of the video game in which his tattooed character, walking with his distinctive swagger, snatches up gold coins and adopts martial arts poses.

In one scene, McGregor saunters along a street, passing by an image of his Black Forge Inn in the background.

“Who wants to play?!!!” he declared on Twitter. “The only rule is to play #SmarterNotHarder. Conor McGregor in the game! Are you ready to win with @tiger_trade.”

According to media reports, McGregor has become a brand ambassador for the Swiss-regulated retail trading firm.

And in collaboration with Tiger Trade he has now apparently produced a game to cement the partnership.

He retweeted a tweet in which they stated: “Successful traders and fighters have similar traits: determination, grit, and perseverance. I am proud to join forces with @tiger_trade. They are real tigers! Are you ready to play #SmarterNotHarder?" — thank you, @theNotoriousMMA. We are so excited!

There was a mixed reaction from fans to his new venture with some impressed by the identical recreation of McGregor’s swagger walk, while others remained sceptical.

“Wtf is that game, “one asked while another added: “Looks like garbage.”

This is just the latest in a long line of investments for McGregor, who is also set to star in his first movie acting gig in the reboot of ‘Road House’ alongside Academy Award nominee Jake Gyllenhaal.

In July he hailed the Black Forge Inn as “remarkable” on its first birthday.

The Crumlin pub has seen an eventful 12 months since opening its doors last summer after the UFC star bought the boozer for almost €2 million in 2019.

After shelling out to buy the Black Forge, the Notorious then spent a further €1m on renovations – which include a medieval style long table branded with his Proper Twelve whiskey logo.

Conor McGregor at the district court during his case in Blanchardstown courthouse, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos — © Gareth Chaney

In June, Conor McGregor added another Dublin pub to his property empire after reportedly buying the Waterside Bar in Howth.

As well as the Black Forge Inn, the Dubliner, who was declared the world’s highest paid sports star in 2021 by Forbes, is also the owner of the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh.

According to The Currency, he "quietly" acquired the Waterside Bar from a group of local businessmen which is located almost directly opposite Howth Yacht Club.

In December, we revealed how McGregor was preparing to fork out an estimated €100m to build 300 apartments, shops, cafés and a supermarket in three separate adjoining sites along the Grand Canal in Drimnagh.

In April of last year, the UFC star and his business partners sold their majority stake in Proper No. Twelve Irish whiskey to Proximo Spirits in a deal that is worth up to $600 million.

Fast forward 12 months and in May of this year it was revealed in a new study how the UFC star was close to becoming a billionaire.

Despite dropping out of the top 10 richest athletes this year, McGregor is still worth a fortune.

This was based on the fact that his fight with boxing star Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather was the second most-watched fight of all time, after Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao, and is projected to have earned the fighters a combined $400M.

McGregor’s other endorsements include Reebok, Burger King, Beats by Dre, Monster, EA and Draft Kings, while the star has invested in his own fitness programme titled FAST.

The FAST fight lab is described as “a revolutionary fitness experience that brings the coaching, technology and structure of an elite performance facility into the comfort of your home.”

Last year, FAST earned McGregor $5m in revenue.

Conor’s lifestyle and fashion line was created alongside David Heil — an A-list designer to the likes of Kobe Bryant, Canelo Alvarez, Brad Pitt, Bruce Springsteen and Elon Musk.

It is described as “a lifestyle brand for men like Conor McGregor who have an attitude of excellence about everything they do in life and appreciate the finest in luxury fashion.”

This investment gained the Irishman a whopping $50m in profit.

McGregor’s own media website has 1.2m YouTube subscribers and features sections for McGregor, MMA, Sport, Health & Fitness and Style.

Almost every video garners six-figure views and generates thousands in advertisements.