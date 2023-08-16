Conor McGregor and Love Island star pal share cheeky snaps of party with ring girls

McGregor who was ringside as the English heavyweight knocked out Robert Helenius on Saturday night and Bish are seen flanked by the girls dressed in Irish Forged Stout gear

McGregor with the ring girls and Bridges (left) in London

Bish (fifth from left) with McGregor and pals

Conor McGregor and his pal Love Island star Luca Bish have posted a series of cheeky snaps of themselves out celebrating with glamorous ring girls, including boxer Ebanie Bridges ,at the Anthony Joshua fight in London.

McGregor, who was ringside as the English heavyweight knocked out Robert Helenius on Saturday night and Bish, are seen in one photo, flanked by the girls dressed in Irish Forged Stout gear and Bridges with the caption “some team”.

McGregor also posted a series of pictures from the night including some cheeky snaps of the ring girls posing in his Forged Irish Stout-emblazoned outfits.

After leaving the O2 after the fight, McGregor and his entourage reportedly headed to the Novikov restaurant in Mayfair before dropping into Reign nightclub in Piccadilly.

One of McGregor's cheeky snaps

Among the group is former Love Islander Bish, who featured in the 2022 series.

Last May, Conor treated Bish and a couple of fighting pals to a private jet trip to Denver, Colorado for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The Notorious posted a number of pictures on social media showing himself with Bish and professional boxers Tiernan Bradley and Tommy Welch as they partied with bottles of McGregor’s Proper 12 whiskey on board the flight.

The Dubliner captioned the pic: “Bare knuckle with a couple of goers and a jet full of Proper 12 Irish Whiskey,” that he shared with his 46.2 million Instagram followers.

Bish is pictured on McGregor’s private jet holding a bottle of the UFC superstar’s whiskey during the trip to watch the bare-knuckle boxing event.

The fishmonger from Essex found fame on ITV’s hit reality show last year when he finished second after partnering up with Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma.

The young couple went their separate ways a few months after leaving the Love Island villa.

After their trip the trio returned from BKFC 41 where McGregor had squared off with Mike Perry after his victory over Luke Rockhold.

Between fights, the 35-year-old was videoed downing whiskey as fans inside the packed-out 1STBANK Centre cheered him on.

Watch: Conor McGregor raps Still D.R.E by Dr. Dre while driving yacht

He was also seen offering Eddie Alvarez a bit of advice during his bare-knuckle boxing debut, where he won a hard-fought split decision over Chad Mendes in the co-main event.

McGregor also took to the ring in London where he grabbed the mic to address the sold out 02 Arena.

McGregor, 35, said: "Greatness don't rush.

"Joshua took his time, he landed a big heavy shot, I'm just happy Helenius got up.

"The fans should be grateful for the Finnish coming in, last minute replacement, no fear he gave a great performance, did himself proud and his team and I'm happy to see him get up.

"Big congrats to AJ, big congrats to Eddie [Hearn], big congrats Forged Irish Stout, and I know your man KSI is in the crowd and he couldn't box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory.

"So if he wants to get in here I'll give him a final yoke, bare-knuckle if you want!"

McGregor in London

McGregor had spent most of his night posing with Bridges for a number of different pictures before, during and after the main event. In one that Bridges uploaded to her Instagram story they were joined by her fellow Aussie boxer Skye Falzon.

After that they headed to the backstage Matchroom Lounge, where a DJ booth and mini-bar were situated as Bridges poured her own pint before the party got started.

Bridges sat alongside him at ringside where they sipped on more pints, with McGregor giving Joshua some to drink in the ring post-fight.

McGregor, whose Forged Irish Stout sponsored Saturday night's fight, is due back in the Octagon in four months’ time.

December has been confirmed as the date the Dubliner gets back into action in the UFC, two years after he suffered a broken leg in the first round against Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

Possibly inspired by Joshua's victory over Robert Helenius McGregor declared that Chandler will be his comeback opponent.

McGregor focuses on the action

He told talkSPORT: “December. Chandler, it has to be him.

“I'm gonna grab him by the chest and clap him. That's what I'm going to do.”

During his time out of the Octagon, he has featured as a team captain opposite Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter which has led to much speculation about when the rivals will do battle.

The former two-weight world champion has also indicated that he would then fight current UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje before tackling a third fight with his old rival Nate Diaz.

“Chandler next in December,” he added. Then Gaethje BMF, and then Nate trilogy.”

McGregor was at the centre of the action after he joined Joshua in the ring following his knockout win over Helenius where he shared some of his new Irish Forged Stout with the British fighter.