Conor McGregor and former Love Islander Rob Lipsett embrace as they meet in Spain

Conor McGregor and former Love Island contestant Rob Lipsett have shared a bro-mo while on holidays.

The Notorious and hunky Rob (30) who appeared on the dating series five years ago are seen slapping hands and embracing as they met on the street in Mallorca.

McGregor captioned a picture of the pair together, ‘I use to ride the 77 bus, now I ride the 77 Ferrari’, in reference to the Dublin Bus number and a sports car with the same number on the registration plate in the background.

Rob is an old pal of McGregor’s and was in Las Vegas when the Dublin man took on Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

While fitness instructor Rob only lasted two days before being dumped off the show, he has since gone on to earn over €1million from his online fitness business, bought a fabulous home in Marbella and has a gorgeous Irish girlfriend.

"They asked me to go on, which is really nice. I had a fond experience, even going in before and afterwards," Rob told Sunday World previously.

"In total it was actually about 10 days, it was a few days in the hotel before and also hanging out with other contestants who got the boot afterwards. Even seeing the reaction online, and my friends. It was a great experience, a great laugh and I really enjoyed it."

Conor McGREGOR BIRTHDAY IN iBIZA - JULY 14, 2022

Rob has found love outside of the show and has been dating Kildare clothes-range owner Linda Smyth for just over three years.

"Linda didn't see it as she was in Australia when I was on it and we met maybe a year-and-a-half later. But all her friends saw it and she does think it's funny," he says.

Rob has made Marbella his home in recent years.

"It was when all the gyms closed in London and Ireland...I checked Marbella, and there were...hardly any restrictions. I noticed all my personal training, online coaching, on YouTube, everything actually increased when I was over here because it's such a great place to work."

He has even bought a villa there recently and is currently renovating his 'fixer upper'.

"I'm really proud of it and I'm really proud of the way the renovation is going, it's a very creative process and I'm really enjoying it," he says.

He also met gorgeous girlfriend, businesswoman Linda Smyth, from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

"One day she came to this party I was throwing with her friend, and we just hit it off. That was in 2018. We have been going strong ever since. She helps me run my business. She helps me record all my videos, takes all the photos, she's kind of like a personal assistant to me."

He has over 630,000 followers on Instagram, while he reveals over 15,000 people pay $15 to $30 a month subscription to his online YouTube workout channel, while he has other revenue streams from the likes of protein cakes and clothing apparel.

"I have made a good bit - over a million from what I'm doing. I'm not making a million a year just yet, but I'm making hundreds of thousands a year," he says. "The goal would be a million per year but to be honest I'm pretty happy where I am now, I can't complain."

McGregor has been enjoying several nights out on the Spanish island where he was recently seen sitting stage side at a concert on a night out with his ‘Queen’, his fiancée Dee.

The Notorious got into the spirit by using a bottle of his Proper 12 Whiskey as an air guitar as he played along to the rhythm of the music.

The couple looked radiant as they partied the night away drinking the MMA fighter’s own brand of whiskey.

Posing for a series of snaps together, Dee stunned in a crop top and skirt paired with sandals and a black handbag.

Meanwhile, McGregor wore pink shorts with a black t-shirt and his brand new Alexander McQueen white trainers.

“Taking the queen out in the new McQueens, the best buzz is @properwhisker #thedonkingbuzz,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

The couple have been enjoying a dream summer together, spending time on their yacht and celebrating both their birthdays.

Last week the pair marked Dee’s 35th birthday at a top restaurant in Mallorca.