Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin unrecognisable in throwback Instagram snap

Conor McGregor has paid tribute to his “incredible” coach John Kavanagh on his birthday with a throwback snap.

The UFC star’s longtime coach and president of the Irish Mixed Martial Arts Association turned 46 on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, McGregor wished John a happy birthday as he posted a photo from way back when.

Conor and his fiancée Dee Devlin look almost unrecognisable in the throwback post, with the fighter sporting long, slicked back hair and a heavier beard while his wife-to-be's hair is a different colour than it is now, appearing to be darker at the roots and blonder at the ends.

The couple posed next to John and his wife Orlagh Hunter, who tied the knot last month after years together, with all four sporting white attire for the occasion.

A sunglasses-wearing McGregor can be seen throwing up some playful fists in John’s direction while Dee rests her hand on Orlagh’s leg.

Captioning the post, McGregor said: “Happy birthday @coach_kavanagh! The goat fight coach. Ten years double world champion fighter / coach we are this year. Just incredible! Love you brother, happy birthday,” adding a heart emoji.

John thanked his star pupil for his kind words in the comments section, writing: “Thanks champchamp!”

And a host of fans chimed in with the birthday wishes, including model and TV presenter Glenda Gilson.

Kavanagh recently hit out at podcaster Andrew Tate in a tweet, revealing that he is not a fan of the former professional kickboxer’s controversial commentary.

"Everyone else has opinion on #AndrewTate so why not me haha. He openly admits to colluding with "hot" women to scam lonely guys for material shit and instant gratification. Hard pass,” the coach said earlier this month.

"The good messages of discipline, ownership, hard work etc can be received from much better men."