Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin turn on style for sister’s wedding in Kildare castle

Dee’s sister Sandra tied the knot at a winter wonderland themed wedding

Conor McGregor and his fiancee Dee Devlin looked dapper as they attended her sister’s wedding over the festive season.

The couple, along with their sons Conor Jnr (5) and Rian (1) and their daughter Croia (2), were dressed to the nines for the winter wonderland-themed nuptials.

The happy couple Sandra and Dermot celebrated their special day at Barberstown Castle in Co Kildare.

Dee wore a stunning red dress as she acted as bridesmaid for her sister Sandra, alongside her sisters Sarah and Cathy. The trio wore different styled dresses in the same shade, with white fur shawls for warmth in the chilly December weather.

Meanwhile, little Crioa was a flower girl who wore a white dress with a matching white fur shawl.

Conor McGregor and fiancee Dee Devlin.

Conor and his two sons wore an almost identical navy waistcoat and suit with a brown pinstripe. The Notorious paired his outfit with a brown tie while his sons wore a dickie bows.

Snaps shared to Instagram by Dee show the family posing together at the church, and at the reception.

One picture shows the bride sharing a laugh with Dee, Conor and his mother Margaret prior to the ceremony.

There were double celebrations for the McGregors over Christmas after Conor’s sister Erin got engaged to her longterm partner Terry Kavanagh.

Terry decided to take their relationship to the next level and popped the question while Erin was on the Olympia Theatre stage performing in the Olly, Polly and the Beanstalk pantomime on December 26th.

Terry appeared on the stage during the encore and got down on one knee in front of a cheering live audience.

Erin shared a clip of the special moment on Instagram, where she can be seen covering her face in surprise as she appeared to be lost for words.

“I’m totally speechless, with every hurdle and struggle we’ve been through, we’ve been through it together, and I know whatever comes our way we will take it on as a team,” she captioned the post.

“My heart is bursting with all of the love and support from everyone and I’m still trying to process the magic of it all.

“Our love story might not have been straightforward, but I can’t wait to spend forever with my best friend and my gorgeous family.

“Here’s to forever with you,” she added, tagging her partner in the post.

The pair met in Las Vegas back in 2014 at one of Conor’s UFC fights and share son Harry (6) together, while Erin is also mum to 22-year-old Taylor.