Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin don matching retro airline uniforms for Halloween

It follows previous pictures taken at McGregor’s Dublin 12 boozer where his sister Erin and niece Taylor dressed up for a fun fancy-dress bash

Conor McGregor took to the air alongside partner Dee Devlin for Halloween as the couple posed in matching retro airline uniforms with baby Rian.

Conor and Dee shared the fun pic on Instagram in which they appear in matching hats and blazers in McGregor’s Black Forge Inn.

The Notorious captioned the picture: “The sky is the limit, come fly with me.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

#happyhalloween @theblackforgeinn while Dee added: “Let’s fly, let’s fly away.”

It follows previous pictures taken at McGregor’s Dublin 12 boozer where his sister Erin and niece Taylor dressed up for a fun fancy-dress bash.

Erin and her partner Terry dressed as the Greatest Showman duo, while Taylor teamed up with some of her friends to recreate The Purge.

But Erin has said that her costume was a nod to people who don't fit into the “norm”.

Sharing on Instagram, Erin said: "THE GREATEST SHOWMAN. This was much more than just a costume to us. This is a nod to everyone who feels like they don’t fit in to the “norm”.

"You were born to shine. You are unique in your very own way. Shine bright for the world to see. You are imperfectly perfect just the way you are. To our darling son, keep on shining because we are your greatest fans."

McGregor's Dublin pub and restaurant had promised an enjoyable night with live music, DJs, spooky cocktails, food and prizes.