Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin cuddle up to each other while enjoying boat cruise

Dee shows off her amazing physique in a red bikini while Conor is seen posing shirtless with his arms wrapped around her in a cute selfie.

Conor McGregor and fiancée Dee Devlin have been cuddling up to each other while enjoying a sun-drenched boat cruise.

The loved-up Dublin couple are seen in each other’s arms as they snuggle together in their beachwear.

Other snaps show Conor lying across his fiancée as he wears a blue patterned shirt.

The pictures appeared on Dee’s Instagram page where she captioned the sweet snaps with a love heart emoji.

Conor, who she shares children Conor Jr, five, Croia, three, and Rían, one, with Dee, simply replied: “Get cosy baby”.

The couple cemented their love for one another by getting engaged in 2020 after 12 years together.

And they spent some holiday time together last month cruising around the Mediterranean in McGregor’s brand-new custom Lamborghini super yacht.

McGregor only recently officially took ownership of the 63-foot-long Lamborghini Technomar, nicknamed the “supercar of the sea”, after seven months of waiting for the vessel to be ready.

His fiancée Dee joined him in Monaco to mark the occasion and brought along their three children including baby Rían, who the couple welcomed last May.

McGregor admitted that he was still “trying to find the words” to express his delight as he shared the first photo of the yacht on his Instagram page.

McGregor previously referred to 4000-horsepowered, dual engine, twin turbo, “rocket ship” as the best purchase he has ever made.

Clearly enjoying some quality time with his family, McGregor declared his love for his “big busty” partner Dee in a loving Instagram post as the couple hung out together in the south of France.

The Notorious posted the message under a picture Dee had simply captioned “mine”.

He declared: "My big busty woman. I love you baby, what floor we on again?” he wrote. “And which yacht…ah stop don’t stop my baby...I love you so much Dee, I do all of this for you, for us, I hate everyone else, I love you. #forever #lambonighttonight.”

It comes after former UFC world champion Conor has given perhaps the clearest indication yet that he may be nearing a return to the UFC.

Conor recently posted an video on Instagram of a training session where he kicks a heavy bag with his formerly injured left leg.

The video, captioned: 'Something like a phenomenon!' shows McGregor telling his trainer that the kicks were "nice" and that they "felt good".

He then kicks the bag several more times, before walking away in celebration.

Conor has faced several setbacks in training, with an initial target date of April for a return to full training having passed.

He has now gone over two years without a victory, last defeating Donald Cerrone in 2020 before back-to-back defeats to Poirier last year.

The Irishman has been limited to boxing training, but now seems to be upping his rehabilitation ahead of a much-anticipated potential return to the Octagon.

The Dublin-born star is currently ranked eighth in the UFC lightweight rankings, but is targeting a return at welterweight and has demanded a title match against champion Kamaru Usman.