Conor McGregor adopts American accent in ‘weird’ Twitter voice note

Conor McGregor has adopted an American accent in a Twitter voice note taunting former UFC star Michael Bisping.

The two fighters came to blows last week after McGregor, who is set to star in a remake of the 1989 film Roadhouse alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, hit out at Bisping’s acting career in a social media rant.

Bisping discussed the “out of blue” jabs with UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith on an episode of his podcast, Believe You Me, which prompted the Notorious to jump back on Twitter to unleash an explicit rant where he threatened to “cave” Bisping’s head in on Friday in a series of now-deleted tweets.

He then asked Bisping if he wanted to “go to war” in a Twitter voice note, saying: “Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? Do you want to go to f*****g war? We'll go to war with you, yeah? Security. You little sausage of a thing.

“I'll have security set you up when you're in Vegas again, pal. Keep my name out of your f*****g mouth again or any type of threatening behaviour, or I'll walk through your front door. You little dope. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

Following a Twitter Q&A session on Tuesday night, McGregor shared a strange voice note directed at Bisping.

And while the voice memo wasn’t malicious in nature, the Dubliner bizarrely spoke in an American accent as he explained that his previous digs at Bisping were not sincere.

He tagged Bisping and American MMA promoter Chael Sonnen in the tweet, saying: “Hey Mike, it’s Conor here. I’m just getting on about that video. I saw you didn’t understand that I was simply acting – I thought you would have known.

“Brother, all love my man. God bless the show, god bless the fam, and god bless my man. Oh yeah!”

Some social media users were left in stitches after hearing the 34-year-old's voice note but others said the message gave them “second hand embarrassment” and was “weird”.

“Bro sound like Stewie from family guy and A cowboy combined,” one person said.

Another wrote: “He needs to fire that voice coach he got for the acting gig.”

A third added: “How far off the rails is he??”

While a fourth chimed in: “All respect to the legend but this man is becoming a bit more Kanye West every day that he passes not in the center of attention.”

During the Twitter Q&A, McGregor made a staggering claim about his wealth when asked how rich he is.

One user asked the Crumlin native: “How close are you to becoming a billionaire?”

McGregor was quick to reply, writing: “I’m a billi years.”

Andrew Petcash, a sports entrepreneur and former Division 1 basketball player at Boston University, detailed earlier this year how McGregor would be a billionaire by the time he turns 35.

“Conor McGregor will be a billionaire this year, (earning) $235m from fighting and a $600m deal off the ring.

“McGregor makes a lot from fighting. A study by OLBG found that he makes over $8m for every minute in the octagon.

“McGregor made $158m last year - it's the most ever by an athlete.”

He listed McGregor’s endorsements and business ventures, including whiskey brand Proper No 12, fashion and lifestyle line August McGregor, and media house The Mac Life.

“Conor McGregor, 'The Notorious One', excels equally at business and sport. In his words, fighting is his 'third income'.

“With his smart business moves, he is all set to achieve his personal goal of becoming a billionaire by the time he is 35,” Petcash concluded.