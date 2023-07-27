Comic Justine Stafford says she connects more with audiences when she is vulnerable

Justine Stafford isn’t afraid to find the funny side of life both online and stage.

A group of comedians walk into a bar… and Justine Stafford despairs. “Jesus,” she laughs, “there’s nothing worse to me than the group of comedians chatting because everyone is trying to outdo each other.”

But the 29-year-old comedian will soon get used to it, as she appears on the lineup of over 90 jokers for this summer’s Paddy Power Comedy Festival.

Justine grew up in Nobber in Co Meath, and started making videos in primary school. As part of a competition, her class were given the use of a video camera.

“I’m from such a rural background that it was the first time we’d ever used a camcorder or anything like that.

"You know, it was like our first insight into technology at all,” she jokes.

It would signal the start of her relationship with the screen — one that continues today.

The comic is likely a familiar face on your social media feeds, thanks to a series of comedy skits and short clips that she posts to tens of thousands of followers.

One recent viral video recounted her first-ever bikini wax, as it wasn’t something she saw many being candid about online.

“I do find that by being more vulnerable, it connects with people more,” she says.

“Now, there’s the other side of it where you put so much of your life online that, you know, a week after that [video] I was in a pub and a man came up to me and was like, ‘How’s the bush?’”

The hardest part about navigating a life and career online, she says, is striking a balance.

“It’s very, very tough. Because you really do depend on getting stuff out there online and hopefully connecting with an audience.

"But at the same time, then you feel out of the loop of the real world.”

Justine describes herself as an “introverted extrovert or an extroverted introvert,” which may be surprising considering her profession of standing in front of a room of strangers and hoping to make them laugh.

It is by no means an easy gig but it’s one she thrives on: “It’s always such a great feeling when someone does get the joke and laughs in a crowd.”

But what if they don’t? “It might be hard in the moment to take but you just have to roll on to the next joke in your lineup,” she says.

“But also it’s great because then you can go home and decide — if an audience didn’t laugh, maybe once or twice, you can put it down to your delivery… but if three times in a row a joke is not getting a laugh, you have to be fairly tough on yourself and say, ‘Well, I think it needs to go’. You can’t be too precious.”