Comedian Joanne McNally reveals she sliced foot open in a ‘pint glass accident’

Joanne McNally has revealed that she needs to “rent crutches” after slashing her foot open with a pint glass.

“I’m having a mare. I’ve had a little accident,” she explained.

“I got up this morning and stood on a pint glass of water and smashed the whole thing into my foot so I had to get stitches and I have to rent crutches from Argos.”

She later shared a video of her injury getting bandaged up safely and joked that she felt “very Thailand summer 2010”.

The 39-year-old then revealed that she was back in London where it’s “it’s a billion degrees" and "hotter than the sun” after wrapping up her summer leg of gigs at Dublin’s Vicar Street.

And while she’ll be returning to the popular city centre venue again in September for another run of sold-out shows, Joanne announced today that 10 extra Vicar Street dates for the Prosecco Express tour will be added to the lineup.

The Dubliner will be performing in her hometown on September 12, 26, and 27, October 3, 5, 17, 18, and 19, and December 6 and 8, bringing the total number of Vicar Street shows to 60.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on Thursday morning at 10am and Joanne joked she was finished with the venue after that.

“Why not! Ten more Vicars on sale tomorrow morning,” she said on Instagram.

“I assure you this is the last of them and you’ll never have to listen to me mention Vicar Street ever again (well until I write a new show and I’m on the Late Late Show flogging it so Christmas 2025 at least I promise).”