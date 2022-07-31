Comedian Joanne McNally joins Laura Whitmore on Love Island Aftersun in Mallorca

“You’re not going to believe what I’m after getting! My own little Love Island water bottle! I’m thrilled,” she said

Joanne McNally has said that she’s “thrilled” to be appearing on Love Island: Aftersun tonight.

The comedian revealed this week that she will be joining the panel on the dating show’s spin-off programme, which is hosted by Laura Whitmore, on Sunday evening.

This week’s Aftersun will be the last of the series, as the winners of Love Island will be crowned in tomorrow night’s final after two months on our screens.

The Dubliner took to Instagram to announce that she was preparing to fly over to Mallorca for the show straight from her romantic getaway with boyfriend Alan Byrne in Algarve, Portugal.

Teasing her beau, Joanne wrote: “Prada Peter’s going home with his handbags… meanwhile I’m off to Mallorca for @loveisland #aftersun.”

And on Sunday morning, she shared a snap of her being driven around the island, joking that she was on a “magical mystery Love Island tour”.

“Is that the road to the villa? Apparently not,” she added.

She later revealed that she’d been gifted with her own personalised Love Island water bottle ahead of her Aftersun stint.

The white water bottle had Joanne’s name printed on the side - just like the ones the Islanders use on the show.

“You’re not going to believe what I’m after getting! My own little Love Island water bottle! I’m thrilled,” she said as she began to get ready for the panel show this evening.

The final episode of this year’s Love Island will take place tomorrow, and the only couple who have secured a place in the final is Dami and Indiyah.

During Friday’s episode, each couple was asked to vote for the two couples they thought were the least compatible in the villa.

Dami and Indiyah didn’t receive any votes from their fellow Islanders, meaning they’ve automatically made it into the final.

The four other couples are all at risk of being dumped from the Island during Sunday night’s episode, with the public deciding on their fate.

The four couples at risk are Davide and Ekin-Su, Adam and Paige, Gemma and Luca, and Andrew and Tasha.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.