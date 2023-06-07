Comedian Joanne McNally ‘excited’ to launch new clothing brand

The comedian hopped on her Instagram stories this week to share her plans to sell merchandise inspired by her Prosecco Express tour.

The funny girl hopped on her Instagram stories this week to share her plans to sell merchandise inspired by her Prosecco Express tour.

She gave her followers a sneak peek of what to expect, posting a snap of three baseball caps with a cartoon of a pig with a blonde bun wearing sunglasses and hoop earrings.

The caps - available in a mint green, baby pink, and black – also bear the phrase ‘Pinot Psycho’.

The 40-year-old explained: “I’m starting a brand, like a label I guess, it started out as perch for The Prosecco Express tour but it’s kind of escalated now to baseball hats and tracksuits and stuff.

Joanne's caps are inspired by her Prosecco Express tour

“We’ve been trying samples and sending stuff back and forth for what feels like forever.

“And the first round of caps are finally ready. She just sent me a photo of the ones that she’s sending back to us and I hate to sound like a Kardashian but I’m excited.”

She wrote: “The pig caps are almost ready, they’ve come a long way since we started working on them in January.”

It comes after Joanne admitted she was the “happiest” she’s ever been after having an “identity crisis”.

She and her My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast co-host Vogue Williams recently appeared on The Late Late Show where departing host Ryan Tubridy asked Joanne how she felt about turning 40 last month.

"There was fretting in my early 30s… I think everyone has one identity crisis in their life. You’ve one,” she said.

"They called it mid-life crisis if it happens around your mid-life - but mid-life doesn’t exist anymore - I’m 40, it’s the new 20 - freeze your face, freeze your eggs, get on with your life! Defrost your child at 70 if you want. Who cares? Age doesn’t matter anymore.

"But I’ve had the whole identity crisis in my early 30s… the whole 'Who am I?’ ‘What am I doing?’

"By the time I hit 40, I was almost like, ‘Come on’ - I want the next decade. Let’s go!"

She added: "I feel the happiest I’ve ever felt."