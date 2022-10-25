Comedian Joanne McNally discusses moment fan says ‘you’ve got your period!’ during Belfast gig

Joanne McNally speaks out after fan interrupted gig at Belfast’s SSE Arena, in front of a crowd of around 3,000

Irish stand-up comedian Joanne McNally has spoken out after a fan interrupted a recent gig at Belfast’s SSE Arena, in front of a crowd of around 3,000, to alert her that she (Joanne) had gotten her period.

Joanne, who is currently on tour across the UK and Ireland, was speaking to her co-host Vogue Williams on their podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me.

She said the interruption “f***ed the gig” and left a “weird” energy in the room.

The Dublin comic explained she was on stage last Friday night and an hour into the show a woman started jogging up the middle aisle towards the stage and ushered her to the side of the stage.

“She’s obviously taken a drink, the eyes are quite glazed, and she’s like, ‘Joanne, you’ve got your period.’ And she points to my crotch,” Joanne recalled, to which Vogue replied: “No. No. What colour were you wearing?”

Joanne continued: “I have a new set, so I had these pink prosecco bottles, and because I had them I didn’t want to wear a pink jumpsuit, because it’s just going to look too bumblegum-my, like a Barbie set. So I wore a mint-green jumpsuit.

“I looked down and obviously you have to make really quick decisions up there. You don’t have time to mull things over; you don’t have time to lie on your back and have a good look at your crotch; you don’t have time to pull your legs apart and see what’s going on.

“So, I just scanned down really quickly. I couldn’t see anything. I couldn’t process what was happening, but I thought she was heckling me, trying to psych me out.

“I dismissed her. I sent her away and I said to her, ‘I won’t embarrass you by saying what you just said to me.’ I thought it was a really bizarre heckle, because I couldn’t see anything myself.”

Joanne then said she felt terrible after the brief encounter with the fan, adding that “the gig was f***ed then. My head was completely out of the game. The room got really weird and there was a weird tension.”

After continuing her set for another ten minutes, Joanne left the stage and realised that she had in fact started her period and that the audience member was just trying to help.

“She came from a good place, I understand that. She was trying to be sound and give me the heads-up, but I totally [could have gotten away with it]. There was no need to do it. Girls, in future, just let me bleed out up there — I don’t need to know,” she said.

“Then I was thinking: ‘The room is so big nobody would have seen it.’ But then I remembered there are screens on either side of the stage. So I don’t know if anyone else saw it, but what could I do? What could I do with that information? There’s nothing I could do. It was just a real downer,” she said, laughing.

“It was embarrassing. Not in a menstruation way — it just took the shine off what I wanted to be a good show.”