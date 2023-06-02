Comedian Emma Doran says she loves life on the road after quitting her office job

Emma Doran has recently joined the Beyond the Pale line-up,

If anyone deserves to let her hair down this festival season, it’s comedian Emma Doran.

She’ll just have to wait until after she’s entertained the masses at Beyond the Pale, to grab her wellies and a cold beer to join in the fun.

A stratospheric rise to fame in recent years has seen the Dubliner’s decade-long slog on Ireland’s comedy circuit finally pay off with a holy grail headline gig at Dublin’s Vicar Street and recent appearance on The Late Late Show.

Now, cementing her status as one of the nation’s favourite funny bone ticklers, she joins the likes of Stephen Mullan and Gearóid Farrelly on the upcoming Wicklow festival’s new comedy stage.

“Deirdre O’Kane is there and Grace Mulvey,” tells Emma.

“I’m looking forward to it. Being a Dub, it’s nice and local.”

That pretty much anything under a two-hour drive is regarded as ‘just down the road’ for the 38-year-old is testimony to how much mileage she has clocked up on the road to stardom.

“To be honest, I love it,” says former office worker Emma of life on the road.

“Some of the drives back (are) the only thing... I drive back from most gigs because the kids are up for school the next day or I’m bringing them swimming or whatever.

“I do enjoy going to the gig on my own and having that quiet time in the car.

"I quite like being in my own space.

Emma Doran. Photo: Frank McGrath

"When I come home then I have to be reminded by my partner, Shane, that I’m actually going to have to engage with people in the house. I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, hiya!’”

Having packed in her day job to become a full-time funny woman, the mum-of-three admits people can be disappointed when she’s not ‘on’ in her downtime. “I went to a new hairdresser (that) my friend recommended.

"I did get word back of, ‘Oh, I thought she’d be cracking jokes all the time’,” she laughs. “I was like, ‘You do my roots — you’re working now, I’m off!’

“I don’t feel under pressure (to be funny) or anything like that. If anything, I’m aware that my normal filter is broken... sometimes I will say something and I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe that’s not the best thing to be talking about at a christening.”

As well as the GlendaLOLS strand, the three-day camping festival boasts music acts such as Grace Jones and Thundercat, as well as cabaret, theatre, art installations, yoga and delicious food and drinks.

As a family-friendly event, social media sensation Emma is sure to bump into plenty of parents who relate to her hilarious videos, spoofing everything from school tours to packing the lunch boxes.

“I do enjoy when I put them up and I see friends tagging each other,” she says.

“It’s nice to think that a video could be used as a way of two people connecting, because they might then have that conversation of, ‘God, we really should meet up’.”