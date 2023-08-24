Comedian couple Fred Cooke and Julie Jay share joy at birth of second baby

‘We love him so much and I am so so thrilled with him, just feeling unbelievably lucky and happy’

Fred and family at home with the new arrival

Comedian couple Fred Cooke and his wife Julie Jay have shared their joy at the birth of their second baby boy Johnny James (JJ) who arrived in the middle of Storm Betty.

Former Dancing with the Stars contestant Fred took to Instagram to announce the news that: “Johnny James (JJ) was born on the 18th August at 9.21pm.

“We’re full of joy!,” a delighted Fred declared. “Once again I’d like to thank the staff in Tralee Hospital for constantly been incredible. I’d also like to thank my beautiful wife @juliejaycomedy for been amazing!!! All the love!!!.

Julie also posted a picture of the new arrival and declared: “It’s a boy!”.

She wrote: “Have been a little quiet on here because our beautiful baba landed in the middle of Storm Betty last Friday, and we have been in a besotted bubble ever since. Introducing JJ (Johnny James but most definitely to be called JJ).

“We love him so much and I am so so thrilled with him, just feeling unbelievably lucky and happy.

“Huge thanks to all the staff in UHK for making you want to have babies there an annual event. Also Fred finally coming around after the labour fair play to him xxx.”

Julie shared this pic from the hospital

The self-proclaimed King of Kells, Fred is the MC for the acclaimed Tommy Tiernan Show and now lives in Dingle with his wife Julie and child. He is about to embark on a mini tour of Kerry which will see him perform in venues in Killorglin, Kenmare and Tralee.

The comedian is due to kick off his ‘Three Night Stand’ tour in O’Shea’s bar in Killorglin tonight at 8.30pm.

After this, he will take his act to the Kemare Brewhouse on Friday August 25 before the final night of the tour sees him bringing the laughs to The Mall Tavern in Tralee on Saturday August 26.

In May 2021 Julie Jay and Fred revealed their plans to get married after the comedy couple secretly got engaged during lockdown and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Ted, the previous September.

In an interview with Goss.ie, the new mum spoke of her plans to marry former Dancing with the Stars contestant Fred at a small ceremony for family in Kerry later in the year.

“We have the 11th of December booked so we’re going to get married in Dingle, but we’ve decided we’re just going to have family,” Julie Saida the time.

“We would love to have the big hooley and all of our friends. but I think we’re just going to hold off. We’re just going to have a family thing in Dingle at Christmas.

“We can’t wait. It really is just for us at this stage. I know Fred would like the whole shebang but we’re hoping down the line we might be able to have something for friends.

Julie explained that she and Fred were originally planning to have their big day in September but decided to wait until more vaccines were rolled out to make it safer for everyone.

“We were saying maybe September but for us, we would prefer to hold off until it’s safe for everyone.

“It’s going to be a bit of a family reunion. We’re hoping at that stage most of us will be vaccinated. I think once the more vulnerable members of the family have been vaccinated, we can enjoy ourselves.

“It’ll be lovely. I mean it might be a bit emotional as well because we haven’t seen people in so long, but I think it’ll be really nice for our families,” she added.