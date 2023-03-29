Comedian Bert Kreischer admits he was ‘star-struck and shaky’ meeting Conor McGregor

Kreischer popped into the UFC star’s Drimnagh venue with his entourage after his sold-out 3Arena show in January.

American comedian Bert Kreischer has admitted he “freaked out” when he met Conor McGregor at The Black Forge Inn earlier this year.

Kreischer popped into the UFC star’s Drimnagh venue with his entourage after his sold-out 3Arena show in January.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Bertcast podcast with pals Shane Torres, Mark Smalls, and Lacie Mackey, he recalled how he became “starstruck” when McGregor surprised him at the pub.

The Florida man, nicknamed ‘The Machine’, told of how the group went out of their way to visit The Black Forge Inn and spotted a Rolls Royce parked out front, although he was convinced the luxury ride was only outside the pub as a “joke”.

“I didn’t notice the energy outside the bar. They were waiting for me and ran inside,” Kreischer said, adding that the manager had reserved a table for him and his crew before asking if he’d like to meet “the boss man”.

“He said, ‘I’ll introduce you to the boss tonight’ and I thought he was going to introduce me to the general manager or someone else. That’s what I figured.

“We sat down and he said, ‘Here’s how it’s going to go. We’ll bring him over and everyone get your cameras ready, we’ll get a couple of pictures. Do you want to wear the belt?’

“I was like, ‘Who are you talking about?’ and he said, ‘The boss! He’s right over there,’ and I look over my shoulder and see Conor McGregor. I f**king lost it. Everyone was star-struck.

“Even when I had a second opportunity to hang out with him, I couldn’t operate my camera. I am the best at getting my camera out and getting content and I got f**king shaky.

“I freaked out and I have a video of me going, ‘Hold on, nevermind, nevermind, I can’t get a picture,’ and then Conor grabbed my camera and started taking pictures and I was like, ‘Thank you so much.’”

Kreischer described the encounter as “such a cool moment” and said the Dubliner was the “sweetest guy”.

He also claimed that McGregor told him he was “the best comedian that’s ever lived”.

He added that he thought McGregor was the “greatest cage fighter that’s ever lived and by far the most entertaining” as he continued to sing his praises, speaking about how he got to pose for a shirtless photo with the Notorious.

“Everything was fitted perfectly to him. He looked like a million dollars. I touched his arm – hard as a f**king rock.

“We got a couple of pictures and I ripped my shirt off and the manager had to tell the bodyguards, ‘I googled him; this is what he does.’

“He’s in that bar a lot with his shirt off so I was hoping he would (take his off), but he was in a suit,” the disappointed comedian added.

Kreischer shared a photo of his Black Forge Inn escapades on Instagram afterwards, writing: “Having a blast in DUBLIN! Thank you @thenotoriousmma for the hospitality and thanks to @theblackforgeinn for the best steak of my life!”