Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher reveals his mother has died
The comedian and radio host broke the sad news on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a photo on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”
Radio Nova DJ and comedian PJ Gallagher has revealed his mother died on Saturday, November 5.
He broke the sad news on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”
The Dubliner later shared another photo of himself and his mother smiling together on social media.
RIP Ma. 5/11/22. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TY4MKjTM5e— PJ Gallagher (@pjgallagher) November 5, 2022
Friends and fans, including former RTE broadcaster Aonghus McNally paid tribute, writing: “Big hugs to you PJ at such a sad time. X.”
Model Glenda Gilson also paid tribute, saying: “So sorry PJ x.”
"So sorry for your loss”, another person added while another sympathiser said: “RIP. My condolences PJ. I'm so sorry for your loss.”
The DJ recently opened up about his battle with depression and credited author pal Stephanie Preissner for saving his life.
