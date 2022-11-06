Sad loss | 

Comedian and radio host PJ Gallagher reveals his mother has died

Comedian PJ Gallagher. Photo: Mark Condren

PJ Gallagher and his mother. Photo: Instagram

Edel HughesSunday World

Radio Nova DJ and comedian PJ Gallagher has revealed his mother died on Saturday, November 5.

He broke the sad news on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a black and white photo of his mum on his story and writing: “RIP Ma, 5/11/22.”

The Dubliner later shared another photo of himself and his mother smiling together on social media.

Friends and fans, including former RTE broadcaster Aonghus McNally paid tribute, writing: “Big hugs to you PJ at such a sad time. X.”

Model Glenda Gilson also paid tribute, saying: “So sorry PJ x.”

"So sorry for your loss”, another person added while another sympathiser said: “RIP. My condolences PJ. I'm so sorry for your loss.”

The DJ recently opened up about his battle with depression and credited author pal Stephanie Preissner for saving his life.


