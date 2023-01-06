Colin Farrell’s odds of Oscar glory have been slashed after a huge surge in bets

The Banshees of Inisherin star is one of the favourites to lift the Best Actor in a Leading Role gong

Banshees of Inisherin star Colin Farrell has been installed as one of the favourites to win an Oscar at the showpiece event on March 12.

The Castleknock actor has been receiving huge praise for his brilliant stint as Pádraic Súilleabháin in Martin McDonagh’s black comedy.

After a huge surge in betting over recent days the 46-year-old star is down to 7/2 from an initial 8/1 and now only has Brendan Fraser ahead of him, according to Ladbrokes.

The American-Canadian star of The Whale is still the clear favourite for Oscar glory at the March 12 event with some bookies not even taking bets anymore.

Ladbrokes have the comeback star at an incredible 4/7, while Austin Butler (Elvis) and Tom Cruise (Top Gun) are also in contention at 11/2 and 12/1 respectively.

The Banshees of Inisherin film itself is now also a serious contender for ‘Best Picture’ after its odds were cut as short as 3/1 from 16/1, making the drama third favourite behind ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ at 7/4 and ‘The Fablemans’ at 11/4.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes told SundayWorld.com: “The odds have taken a dramatic tumble for both Colin Farrell and his film The Banshees of Inisherin cleaning up at The Oscars. If the money is anything to go, it will be a great year for the Irish in Hollywood.”

Meanwhile, the Irish movie is up for a whole host of awards at Wednesday’s Golden Globes with eight nominations including nods for all of its four leading stars Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon and Farrell.