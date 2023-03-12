Colin Farrell’s family affair as he brings most of his immediate relations to Oscars

Keenly watching at home will be Colin’s other son, James (19), whom he had with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave, while his father Eamon Snr – who is divorced from Rita – is expected to be cheering him on from his house in Dublin.

Paul Mescal is up for the Best Actor award — © ?/??? `???/??? `?

Colin Farrell is making it a family affair as he’s bringing most of his immediate relations to tonight’s glittering Oscars.

The Dubliner has already made public that sitting next to him in the front seats at the eagerly anticipated ceremony will be one of his two sons, Henry (13), with the pair set to wear matching tuxedos. Colin hopes to win the gong for Best Actor for his role of Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin.

But we can exclusively reveal that joining them on the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and seated nearby will be Colin’s proud mother Rita and her husband Joel B Michaels, a Canadian film producer she married 10 years ago and lives with in Los Angeles, as well as the A-lister’s three siblings, Eamon, Catherine and Claudine.

Keenly watching at home will be Colin’s other son, James (19), whom he had with ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave, while his father Eamon Snr – who is divorced from Rita – is expected to be cheering him on from his house in Dublin.

Colin (46) had Henry with Alicja Bachleda-Curu, a Mexican-born actress who grew up in Poland and whom he met while filming the movie Ondine in Co. Cork in 2008. The teenager lives with Colin in his mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

Ireland has a record 14 nominations at the 95th Academy Awards and our other nominees are also bringing family members along.

Co. Kildare actor Paul Mescal (27), who like Farrell is nominated in the Best Actor category for his role in Aftersun, is being joined by his parents Dearbhla and Paul, as well as his siblings Donnacha and Nell. His mum is set to sit next to him in the front rows.

His dad works as a teacher, while his mum is a retired garda. Brave Dearbhla is currently managing a bone marrow cancer condition and has put back chemotherapy until after tonight’s awards.

When she arrived at Los Angeles Airport on Wednesday night, she confirmed to us she was “excited” to be in the city for the first time to support her son.

She later amazed onlookers with her pluckiness as she shoved four large suitcase on a trolley while Paul Snr eventually managed to track down their waiting limousine driver.​

Dubliner Brendan Gleeson (67), who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in The Banshees of Inisherin, will be accompanied by his wife of over 40 years Mary.

Co. Tipperary actress Kerry Condon (40) will have her younger brother Roddy seated next to her as she vies to win Best Actress for her role as Padraic’s sister Siobhán in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Thurles native has lived in LA for almost 15 years. She is a major animal lover and owns a horse farm on the outskirts of the city. Insiders maintain that Kerry channelled much of her anguished emotion in the film after the death of her beloved dog Peggy, which died shortly before filming began on Achill Island and Inishmore.​

Dubliner Barry Keoghan (30), who like Condon won a Bafta award for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, will be joined tonight by his Scottish girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, as he hopes to pull off a double in the Best Supporting Actor category.​

The cast of An Irish Goodbye — © Getty Images

The Banshees of Inisherin has nine nominations in total and its writer and director, Martin McDonagh (52), is set to bring along his partner, actress and writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Extended family members will also accompany our other Oscar hopefuls, the cast of An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl), which is up for Best Foreign Language Film.

Its 13-year-old star Catherine Clinch is being joined in the theatre by her older sister Anna (17), who acts as her chaperone. Their parents, Tom and Méav, are with them in LA, but as they are unable to get tickets will watch the ceremony elsewhere.

Northern Ireland film An Irish Story, which is in the Best Live Action Short Film category, also has a strong representation, with actors Seamus O’Hara and James Martin going along tonight.

Dubliners Richie Baneham, who is nominated for Best Visual Effects for Avatar: The Way Of Water, and Jonathan Redmond, who is up for Best Film Editing for Elvis, are also bringing their nearest and dearest (Richie’s parents proudly showed off on the plane when they flew over from Dublin to L.A. the Bafta statuette their son recently won).

Many of the major Irish stars, such as Farrell, Gleeson, Mescal and Condon, attended a dinner yesterday evening for the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s 21st Annual Night Before.

Carrie Crowley, who plays a distant relative who for a period looks after the quiet young girl Cáit in An Cailín Ciúin, stresses tonight is a celebration or the Irish acting industry, no matter who wins or doesn’t.

“I think it’s wonderful that we are here in Hollywood with a film in the Irish language,” Carrie, who is attending the ceremony alongside fellow star Seamus Bennett, director Colm Bairéad and producer Cleona Ní Chrualaoí, told us at the Irish themed Oscar Wilde party in LA which was attended by honourees Kerry Condon, Jessie Buckley and Eve Hewson​

Arts Minister Catherine Martin, who led a delegation to LA which has just announced that Limerick has won its bid to host in September the global Cineposium film conference, is thrilled at Ireland’s successin the industry.

“It’s a really exciting week for Ireland, the eyes of the world are on us,” she told us.

“It’s hard to believe 14 nominations – we are certainly punching above our weight.”

Tourism Ireland Chief Executive Niall Gibbons believes there will be a windfall from tourists exploring the west of Ireland after seeing the majestic scenery in The Banshees of Inisherin.

“Screen tourism as we call it in general is the gift that keeps on giving to us,” he confirms. “If you were here nearly 10 years ago we would have been talking about Star Wars and Game of Thrones, we had the biggest series on the small screen and the biggest film on the big screen.

“We’ve since had the likes of Normal People, Viking’s Valhalla and Disenchanted, and now Banshees. It’s wonderful.”