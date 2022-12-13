Colin Farrell tells Jamie Lee Curtis he is ‘mad lucky’ after escaping drug addiction

Dublin-native Colin has been sober since 2006 but checked himself into a rehab facility as a “pre-emptive measure” in 2018

Colin Farrell (46) has opened up about his battle with addiction alongside Hollywood star Jamie Lee Curtis (64).

The pair were discussing their latest Golden Globe nominated films when the candid conversation for Variety turned to their experiences with sobriety.

"For me, It'll be the single greatest thing I do, if I can stay sober,” Jamie Lee revealed.

"Because generations of people have had their lives ruled and ruined by alcoholism and drug addiction.

"For me, sobriety first. Always.”

Dublin-native Colin has been sober since 2006 but checked himself into a rehab facility as a “pre-emptive measure” in 2018.

"I had suspicions, before I got sober," he said, “of how painful life could be. But I had no ability to hold that without being self-destructive and without living in it. I don’t live in that now.

"I consider life greatly at times. And other times, I’m as frivolous as I was when I was 6 years old on a good day.

"The only two things I know as certainties are, we’re going to die and we’re going to make serious mistakes,” he confided.

Castleknock-born Farrell has been open about his battles with alcohol and drug addiction, but now says he feels “mad lucky” in life.

"Life is very ridiculous. I don’t know why or how I’m on the right side, so far, of wrong. The world is so unfair and imperfect. I don’t know why we’ve gotten to where we are. But some of the ridiculousness in the world is joyful,” Farrell said.

"By the way, if you’re going to write a book, that’s the title. “The Right Side of Wrong," Curtis added.

In 2010, the actor had revealed to Details Magazine that he “was drinking everyday for 18 years.”

“I’m just grateful that I’m actually alive.

“The amount of energy you have to put in and the amount of lies you have to tell to keep a drug habit alive, it’s fairly significant. Your whole life is a lie," he said.

Farrell has received a 2023 Golden Globe nomination for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category.

Barry Keoghan and Colin Farrell on the set of The Banshees of Inisherin

Co-star Barry Keoghan also earned himself a nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture for his performance as Dominic Kearney in the Martin McDonagh flick.

Meanwhile, Kerry Condon also earned a nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin in the Best Supporting Actress category alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, Angela Bassett, Dolly De Leon, and Carey Mulligan.

The Banshees of Inisherin was nominated for Best Film, comedy or musical, along with Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Babylon, and Triangle of Sadness.

It was also nominated for Best Original Score, while London Irish filmmaker McDonagh is shortlisted for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Also flying the flag for Ireland is Domhnall Gleeson, who is nominated in the TV categories for his performance in the psychological thriller series The Patient.