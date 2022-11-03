Colin Farrell says house-sharing with Barry Keoghan was like living with a ‘raccoon’

“This isn’t an actor demanding private jets or anything of that s***e. I just want a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes in the morning”, Farrell joked

Colin Farrell has described how he wanted to give actor Barry Keoghan beatings for stealing his Crunchy Nut when the pair lived together while filming Banshees of Inisherin.

Farrell told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show how despite his love and affection for the young actor, his patience was tested on numerous occasions.

Farrell, Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson star in Martin McDonagh’s flick which premiered in Dublin tonight and hit cinemas next Friday, October 21.

“He lived with me during the film and you know, I’d come in the morning and the place was like raccoons had been there - I'm not joking,” Farrell said.

“One morning I came in and it was like, excuse my French, was like a p*ss take, right.

"I came in and there was a carton of milk on its side and it was empty. But there was a lovely puddle of milk where it was like somebody said how will we piss him off, get the milk on its side, put a puddle on the floor, get the cereal and have some soggy little bits of flakes on the bottom,” Farrell joked.

“So, I saw the milk and I saw the cereal that was on the counter – it wasn’t in the sink where it should have been.

"I remembered I had milk in the fridge, so it was grand. I got the milk from the fridge, I got a bowl out, grabbed the Crunchy Nut Cornflake box and it was very light.”

“He had emptied the Crunchy Nut and put the plastic bag back in the box… I’m not asking for much. This isn’t an actor demanding private jets or anything of that s***e. I just want a bowl of Crunchy Nut Cornflakes in the morning.

“He’s amazing, though, he’s an extraordinary talent and has a heart the size of this island itself,” Colin said.

Despite his alleged theft of cereal, both Farrell and Gleeson sung the praises of the Dublin actor, with Brendan saying what Keoghan has in talent “is beyond words”.

“We were discussing that, at one point [in the movie], the length of time Martin [McDonagh, director] stays on his face, the whole world passes by without saying a word.

Colin Farrell agreed, adding: “There were pages written across his face.

“I loved living with him, it was lovely,” Colin said.