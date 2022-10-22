Colin Farrell reveals the ‘madness’ and ‘magic’ behind filming of Banshees of Inisherin

‘I felt like we never stopped telling the story’

Colin Farrell has revealed the “madness” and “magic” while filming new movie The Banshees of Inisherin on the island of Inishmore.

The Dublin actor, who stars alongside Brendan Gleeson in the new highly-anticipated film, which came out in cinemas yesterday, said the experience helped the crew to bond.

Speaking to Screentime about shooting on the rural island off the coast of Co Galway, Colin said: “I felt like we never stopped telling the story.

"I'll feel the effect of the three months that we spent together in that summer last year on the west coast for the rest of the days.

"To be on Inishmore and to be able to live in a certain amount of proximity to everyone we were working with but at the same time to feel the isolation of an island that is that small and that beautiful, and yet feels that vast because the sky above it."

After a day of filming, Farrell would go out running "at 10 o'clock at night" on Inishmore's Low Road.

"I would be running in the darkness at night and I could barely see and then I'd feel the grass touching my ankles and I would know I was close to the ditch so I'd go a little bit away from it.

"It was madness. It was magic.

"I just felt very plugged in.

"If something was going wrong, you couldn't avoid it."

Gleeson said that what was interesting about being on Inishmore is that they would “run into each other like you would say 'howya'."

The size of the island and the community on it was similar to those in the film, he said.

"Three weeks on Inishmore, we bonded as a crew much more because you ran into each other."

"If something was going wrong, you couldn't avoid it, so it's fed into the story we were trying to tell as well."