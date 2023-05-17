Colin Farrell reveals he was arrested for attempted murder as a teen

“It was a long time ago and I was drunk”

Farrell recalls his story to Jimmy Fallon and his co-star Vince Vaughn — © NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

Colin Farrell has revealed the “terrifying” moment he was arrested for attempted murder when he was in his teens

The Dublin actor was once interrogated by Australian police while visiting Sydney.

The star recalled how he was absolutely terrified of the police who took him in for questioning.

He had been on holiday and was partying the night before he was taken in, he told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, back in 2015 while he was promoting the gritty crime drama True Detective.

He told Fallon and his co-star Vince Vaughn about how he’d been questioned during his youth after someone who had matched his description had brutally beaten a man and set fire to his apartment in Sydney.

Because of his hazy recollection of the night before, Farrell began to question whether he could have committed the crime.

“It was a long time ago and I was drunk,” he recalled. “I saw a photo-fit of the guy that actually did the crime and it looked remarkably like me and for a second I - because I had had a blackout that night - I wondered, 'could I have done such a thing?'”

Although he laughed off the incident as he told the story he admitted how he began to panic as investigators revealed key details about the attempted murder.

"They showed me a photo-fit, a pencil sketch of the guy that had attempted to murder, this other gentleman - had beat him up and left him in his own apartment, set the apartment on fire and split, thereby leaving him to burn to death - and it was me,” he revealed.

“They had bushy eyebrows, a mole on his face, spoke even in 2D with an Irish accent."

Though it was a case of mistaken identity, Aussie police were convinced Colin Farrell was, in fact, the cultprit.

As it dawned on him that he might not be able to make them believe otherwise, he really thought he was in “trouble”.

"It was terrifying,” he admitted. “I was there for about six hours and then thankfully a friend of mine had kept a journal of that particular night and that particular time we were at a party the other side of town doing ecstasy," he confessed.

He was also due to take his mother to the airport shortly after.

After realising their mistake the Aussie cops let him Farrell was let go and was able to use the unpleasant run-in with the law as inspiration for his character, the seasoned investigator Ray Velcoro in True Detective.