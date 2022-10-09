Colin Farrell crashes Brendan Gleeson’s Saturday Night Live monologue in hilarious skit
The Irish actors appeared on the award-winning comedy sketch show to promote their new film, The Banshees of Inisherin.
Colin Farrell hilariously gatecrashed Brendan Gleeson’s Saturday Night Live debut during his opening monologue.
The Irish actors appeared on the award-winning comedy sketch show to promote their new film, The Banshees of Inisherin.
Gleeson was on hosting duties for the night alongside musical guest Willow, while Farrell popped in during Gleeson’s monologue at the start of the show.
Introducing himself in his speech, Gleeson began: "Hi, I'm Brendan Gleeson. If you don't recognise the accent, I'm Irish.
“And if you don't recognise the face, I'm that fella that you've seen in that thing you can't remember but you think you kind of liked,” he said before listing some of his credentials from Braveheart to the Harry Potter series.
The actor then admitted that he wasn’t very good at making jokes and decided to sing a tune instead.
He played a delightful tune and spoke about his father before asking the audience: "Do you know who else is weird and wonderful? Colin Farrell.
"We worked together on In Bruges, and we just got back together for a new film, The Banshees of Inisherin.
"And funny enough, it's about two fellas who fall out because one of them's a little too needy.
"And I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story's not too far from the truth,” he joked.
Farrell then graced the stage sporting a dramatic mustache and claimed he was "just passing".
“I was on my way from the mustache shop,” he said while ripping off the fake facial hair, “What are you doing here Brendan?”
“I’m hosting Saturday Night Live, Colin,” his co-star said.
Read more
The pair continued by joking about Farrell being “too needy” and finished off by singing a tune together before sharing an embrace.
“Well done, man,” Farrell said to Gleeson as he exited the stage.
Throughout in the show, Gleeson appeared in a number of sketches in roles as an Irish journalist for CNN, a warrior chief, and a high school student, among others.
He closed the show by thanking Farrell, the Saturday Night Live cast, musical guest Willow and "all the people who made this week such a special week".
Today's Headlines
HASH & CARRY | Dealers and users turn Dublin venue into ‘Ireland’s first cannabis market’ under Gardai's nose
'Down to Earth' | Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox delight staff at Dublin vintage shop with surprise visit
Creep | Pictured: Pervert (66) who avoided jail after exposing his penis to masseuse
RIP | Gardaí reveal names of ten killed in explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal
Fatal shooting | Sean Fox murder: PSNI renew appeal and revisit crime scene as funeral details released
Glee-ful | Colin Farrell crashes Brendan Gleeson’s Saturday Night Live monologue in hilarious skit
Horror Crash | Donegal man in ‘induced coma’ after being struck by ambulance in Sydney
'Numbed' | Donegal school’s agony as two students and two parents killed in Creeslough blast
speculation | Former Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas goes viral with ‘I’m gay’ tweet before deleting post
Spank your luck stars | Dublin dominatrix reveals she gets millionaires and celebs into home for spanking sessions