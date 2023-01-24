Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan among 14 Irish nominees for Oscars
The Banshees of Inisherin has also been nominated for best original score, and for best original screenplay by Martin McDonagh.
Ireland featured heavily in today’s Oscar nominations with a highest-ever total of 12 and some of our top talent being recognised for their work.
There were nine nominations for The Banshees of Inisherin, including for best picture and Kerry Condon getting the nod for best supporting actress.
Meanwhile, Dublin actors Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan were nominated in the best supporting actor category for the hit movie.
Castleknock star Colin Farrell got the nod in the best actor category for The Banshees of Inisherin. He is up against his fellow Irishman Paul Mescal with the Normal People star nominated in the same category for Aftersun.
The Banshees of Inisherin has also been nominated for best original score, and for best original screenplay by Martin McDonagh.
Northern Ireland production An Irish Goodbye has also been nominated for best live action short film.
There was also great news for Ireland with critically acclaimed Irish language movie An Cailín Cúinwas received an Oscar nomination for International Feature Film.
Having received 10 nominations at last week’s Bafta’s and three awards at the Golden Globes, Irish movie fans are hoping The Banshees of Inisherin is set for huge success at the prestigious event.
The previous record set for an Irish film was the 1993 release ‘In the Name of the Father’, which received a total of seven nominations – but came away empty handed from the ceremony.
Outside of Banshees, An Cailín Ciúin, was tipped for a nod today.
Directed and written by Colm Bairéad, the adaptation from Claire Keegan’s 2010 book ‘Foster’ and was the first Irish-language movie to be nominated in this category and also take in over €1m at the box office.
Paul Mescal was nominated for a Bafta last week.
The film sees him taking on the role of a separated father exploring his relationship with his 11-year-old daughter Sophie after they go on holidays together.
Read more
In the category of Live Action short, there’s been huge buzz around An Irish Goodbye.
Written and directed by Tom Berkeley & Ross White, it’s among 15 that have been short-listed for the award.
Set around a rural farm in Northern Ireland, the black comedy tells the story of the estranged brothers Turlough and Lorcan after the sudden death of their mother.
The Oscars awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 12 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Today's Headlines
ENOCH IS ENOUGH | Principal tells Enoch Burke to ‘get off the property’ after he returns following arrest
dope | 'Skint Harry' jailed for 12 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin
'social pariah' | Credit union manager who stole €875k to save husband's failing business jailed for two years
'Farcical' | Mary Lou McDonald slams Donohoe’s 'cock and bull story' as Varadkar makes 'your friend' Dowdall jibe
box office | Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan among 14 Irish nominees for Oscars
Hospital killing | Man charged with murder of Matthew Healy (89) at Cork hospital named, appears in court
fatal crash | Man (40s) dies in hospital following crash between car and truck in Co Limerick
fresh face | Tycoon pal of Daniel Kinahan behind new plastic surgery clinic in Glasgow
Gun attack | Masked gunman shoots man in leg in Derry as police condemn ‘human rights abuse’
Not at Burk | Gardaí arrive as Enoch Burke turns up at school days after being dismissed