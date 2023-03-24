Colin Farrell and girlfriend Kelly McNamara ‘quietly split’ after five years together

It’s reported that the split arose due to work commitments putting strain on the relationship

Colin Farrell has reportedly split from his girlfriend of five years.

The Irish actor, 46, is said to have ended things with Kelly MacNamara who has been dating on and off since 2017.

It’s reported that the split arose due to work commitments putting strain on the relationship. He spent months working on that along with the last Batman blockbuster, where he played Penguin."

A source told The Sun: 'Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

"Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits."

"There is no bad feeling between them but upholding a romantic relationship when your work schedule is so demanding became difficult to juggle.”

Colin and Kelly, who works as a PA for U2 guitarist The Edge, have been dating since 2017.

Opening up about their busy schedules previously, Colin said: "My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so often times we’re two ships passing in the night. But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at."

When asked on the Ellen show if she was in the business, the star said that she is not, before explaining: “She travels a lot in her work and she works very hard.

But yeah, It's been quite awhile now.”

Colin Farrell with his son Henry

He added he “adored” his partner Kelly.

Colin the Oscars earlier this month where he was nominated for Best Actor for his role of Pádraic Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin.

The Castleknock star brought his son Henry (13) as his plus one with the pair wearing matching tuxedos.

Colin (46) had Henry with Alicja Bachleda-Curu, a Mexican-born actress who grew up in Poland and whom he met while filming the movie Ondine in Co. Cork in 2008. The teenager lives with Colin in his mansion in the Hollywood Hills.

It’s understood his other son James (19) who he shares ex-girlfriend Kim Bordenave, watched from home.