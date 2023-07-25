Coldplay add third and fourth dates in Ireland but fans frustrated by presale

“Due to huge demand in the presale, a third Dublin show has been added for September 1, 2024,” the band said shortly after 12pm”

Coldplay have added a third and a fourth Dublin date “due to incredible demand,” for tickets to their shows in Ireland but many fans who struggled to secure tickets to the band’s Irish swing of the tour have taken to social media to vent.

Presale tickets for their first two gigs in Croke Park next August were released this morning, with thousands of hands hoping to secure tickets.

“Due to huge demand in the presale, a third Dublin show has been added for September 1, 2024,” the band said shortly after 12pm.

General sale for all four dates will take place this Friday at 10am.

The Grammy-winning band will play two nights in Croke Park next August 29 and 30, September 1 and 2, as part of their Music of the Spheres World tour.

Thousands participated in the fan ticket presale this morning at 10am, though many took to Twitter to say they struggled to access the site.

Others reported receiving error messages and were sent to the back of the queue once they had reached the front and attempted to buy tickets.

More than 200,000 people were in the queues for the in-demand tickets this morning.

Some fans were met with ‘error’ messages or were briefly informed by the platform that the site was not reachable.

Ticketmaster encouraged concert goers who were encountering issues to “clear your cache/cookies, refresh and try again.”

A Ticketmaster spokesperson said: “Everything is in working order, and tickets are selling as normal.

"As per our advice on social media, fans should clear their cache/cookies and ensure they aren't using any VPN software on their device/WiFi.

"Alternatively, they can use a different browser/device or use mobile data instead of WiFi,” they added.

Some Irish fans said this was the second time in two weeks that they have been unable to buy tickets for their favourite artist.

Tickets for three Taylor Swift concerts set for next June at the Aviva Stadium went on sale last Thursday, with fans who missed out taking to social media to voice their disappointment.

Others are advocating for a return to the days where hopeful concert goers had to queue outside Ticketmaster offices to secure tickets to their favourite gigs.

While some fans were still in the queue to buy tickets, some users have already taken to Twitter in attempts to sell theirs.

“It’s just not right to buy just to sell minutes later for a profit,” one said.

It was not all disappointment however, as many fans have already locked in their tickets for Croke Park next August.

Another ticket presale for Coldplay will take place tomorrow from 10am, with the general sale to take place from 10am on Friday.

The band last played Ireland on their A Head Full Of Dreams tour in 2017, when frontman Chris Martin and fellow band members also filled Croke Park.

Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at a later date.

Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price.

They will cost the equivalent of €20 per ticket. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other).