Cliona Hagan reveals the romantic meaning behind wedding day music playlist

The country music star married Simon Sheerin in May

Cliona and Simon outside the church in Athlone (Pic: Instagram)

After tying the knot with her fiance Simon Sheerin, country music star Cliona Hagan has given fans a behind the scenes look at their big day.

The pair, who got engaged in 2020, wed in May during a romantic ceremony at St Mary’s Parish Church near Athlone before welcoming friends and family to a reception in Kilronan Castle.

When it came to music on their big day, it’s no surprise that the couple made sentimental choices.

"I walked down the aisle to ‘You’re Still The One’ by Shania Twain,” Cliona told RSVP Magazine.

"The song has a very special meaning to us because Simon was playing when he proposed to me,” she revealed.

"The lyrics are beautiful and we love it so much - it’s definitely our favourite Shania Twain song."

For their first dance, Simon’s father Dan Sheerin gave a very special performance as he sang for the couple.

Simon recalled: "It was amazing, and he was so delighted to have been asked. He is 80 now and he has been a singer his whole life.”

"He was thrilled to have been able to do something that special for us on our wedding day."

The newlyweds also gave a performance themselves.

Cliona shared: "It wouldn’t be a party without Dolly Parton, so Simon and I got up in the wee hours to sing 9-5. We also performed Country Roads.”

Cliona and Simon were joined by fellow country music stars and other Irish celebrities.

"Susan McCann, Louise Morrissey, Johnny Brady, Nigel Connell and Simon Casey were there,” Cliona said.

"Una Healy was at the church with her mam, unfortunately she couldn’t make the evening celebrations.”

"And Marty Morrissey and his Dancing with the Stars partner Ksenia Zsikhotzka arrived in the evening,” she added.

They were all invited to perform at the wedding reception.

Cliona joked: "Before the wedding I had warned them all that they would be called up to sing a song and they were all delighted to."

The bride walked down the aisle in a bespoke wedding gown designed by renowned designer Geraldine O’Meara, complete with sweetheart corset, thin straps, and “Pippa Middleton style buttons running into a long trail.”

The groom went for a more smart casual in a suit from GUY Clothing in Tullamore.