Clean-shaven Conor McGregor flashes €830k watch on Dublin night out

Conor McGregor has been spending time at one of his Dublin pubs in Crumlin, showing off his new beardless look as he surprised punters.

The UFC star (34) took an evening off to enjoy some pints and his own Proper Twelve whiskey at the Black Forge Inn with friends.

While friends dressed casual, McGregor opted for his usual luxury designer-wear in a two-piece suit, Prada runners worth almost €10,000 and a €830,000 Jacob & Co Astronomia Tourbillon Baguette watch.

The famous fighter is nearly unrecognisable as fans adapt to his new clean-shaven look. with many asking “who is that?” in the comments.

"You’d want to check the kid at the back for ID,” one joked about McGregor’s new style.

He captioned the post: “Keep your friends close and your enemies toast" with a heart emoji.

He had appeared without his beard in a series of photos showing off his and Dee’s Halloween costumes.

“A lion without his mane,” one fan had said about his new look, while another added: “Who tf is that guy.”

The Dubliner later took to social media to cheekily give his followers the middle finger after they noticed his clean-shaven face.

“"F**k all yous talking bad about my beard ya’s’ll do nothin (sic),” he declared alongside a picture of him with his face covered.

One fan suggested: “We made Conor self conscious about shaving his beard.”

McGregor is no stranger to The Black Forge or the three other pubs he owns across the capital – regularly popping in for pints or to promote his own whiskey brand.

And the Crumlin native recently hinted he would like to make a bid to buy Liverpool.

After hinting he would be interested in buying Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months, he has tweeted that he would like to explore the possibility of being part of a consortium buying Liverpool.

This is far from the first time McGregor has used his Twitter platform to spark debate, with his retirement from UFC quickly followed by messages that he would return to the cage.

The star is yet to return to the UFC since breaking his leg in the first round of his trilogy challenge against Dustin Poirier in 2021.

The former two-weight champion has been ruled out of fighting until 2023.

He is using his time instead to take up a role in an upcoming reboot of Patrick Swayze’s 1989 classic Roadhouse.