Claudine Keane would love to see her sons following in their dad’s football footsteps

Claudine Keane has teased that her sons may follow in their footballer dad’s footsteps in the future.

Claudine and her former Republic of Ireland captain husband, who recently celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, share two boys: Robert Jr (13) and Hudson (6).

The brothers are both football mad and love bonding over the sport with their soccer star dad, much to Claudine’s delight.

“I love that they’re into football just purely because I think it’s really nice with boys – for example, my brother played Gaelic and my dad was mad into Gaelic football,” she told sundayworld.com.

“It’s really nice when you’ve got something you can do with your father or you can enjoy something together. They love that.”

When asked if she has two future footballers in the making, she said: “You never know. There’s no pressure. I just want them to enjoy it.”

The Keanes have just returned from London where Robbie was taking part in Soccer Aid, an annual charity football match, at the London Stadium last Sunday.

A host of famous faces, including Olympian Usain Bolt and Manchester United legend Patrice Evra, joined forces to raise more than £15m (approximately €18m) for Unicef.

Claudine said that the event was “amazing” and said that Robbie Jr and Hudson were starstruck when they came face to face with some of the stars they know from their video games.

She added that it meant the world to her that the boys could see the charity match raise a record-breaking amount of money.

“It’s amazing to think that one football game could raise that much money for charity.

“It was a fabulous event. We went over to see it and the boys obviously loved it because it was just so exciting for them to see some of the players that they play on Fifa with.

“And then for it to be such a good cause, for them to understand that is really important to me. I’m just delighted that they could see that.”