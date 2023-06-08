Claudine Keane ‘reduced to tears’ after OAP tenant stopped paying rent on £3.8m home

Claudine (42) and footballer hubbie Robbie Keane win three-year court battle to evict 74-year-old Sandi St Paul

Former Miss Ireland contestant Claudine Keane told how she had been reduced to tears and was left “begging” for access to her £3.8million home after an OAP tenant stopped paying the £8,000-a-month rent.

Claudine (42) and her Irish footballer hubbie Robbie Keane have won a three-year court battle to evict Sandi St Paul after the 74-year-old refused to pay the rent on the couple’s mansion in Hertfordshire.

The Keanes had been renting out the gated five-bedroom mansion to the fashion boss and her musician pal Stewart Lawrence, who was a drummer for sixties legend Donovan, since December 2019.

The mansion boasts extensive gardens and a cinema room and was let out by the Keanes after the former footballer secured coaching jobs in Middlesbrough and Ireland.

However, after rent payments stopped in April 2020 both parties became embroiled in an increasingly difficult relationship.

Robbie and Claudine

St Paul, who as well as being a property developer has run a string of fashion boutiques, told Judge Heather Baucher at Central London County Court that she and Mr Lawrence had withheld the rent after being left with “no heating or hot water for two winters”.

She claimed that she felt the stress of the situation had led to her having a stroke.

But the judge has now ordered her out of the house or face eviction by High Court sheriffs.

Ms St Paul and Mr Lawrence were also handed a bill for £292,192 to cover rent arrears, plus £70,000 towards Mr and Ms Keane's legal fees.

Mr Lawrence moved out of the property around a year ago, leaving Ms St Paul, who was his guarantor for the rent, in occupation of the house, although she was not named on the tenancy.

Speaking outside court after the hearing, the wheelchair-bound Ms St Paul said: "Somebody said he was in football. I hate football."

The court heard how the Keanes had tried to settle the case on numerous occasions but had been forced to take legal action as their requests for back rent got nowhere and after they were refused access to their house.

“This is their family home, they have been denied access for a considerable period of time with no rent paid for many, many months,” Gemma De Cordova, for the Keanes, told Central London County Court.

“These proceedings have suffered from severe delay, which is causing much distress to the claimants and is causing rent arrears and legal costs to escalate,” she added, while accusing Mr Lawrence of “wholesale failure to engage with the court”.

“It is imperative that they are able to obtain the relief that they so desperately seek, primarily possession of their family home and that these proceedings come to a conclusion,” she told the judge.

Ms St Paul, who attended court without a lawyer, accused Ms Keane of ignoring “heartfelt emails” which she and Mr Lawrence sent, asking for an out-of-court “resolution”.

She told Judge Baucher she has been plagued by ill health in recent years and is currently recovering from two strokes.

But Ms Keane told Ms St Paul from the witness stand that she had been reduced to tears and begging to be allowed access to her house

She claimed that when there was a serious leak at the property workmen were refused access to fix it.

“When there was a leak I begged you to let workers in and you refused. I cried on that phone call and begged you 'please don't destroy my property',” Claudine said.

Referring to Mr Lawrence, Claudine said they had been told that because he was a famous person “we were not allowed to have his telephone number”.

“We have never seen him,” she added. “I've never been offered any money.

“We have offered you multiple opportunities to settle this out of court and you refused,” she added. “We didn't want to come to court, we have been dragged here today.”

Ms St Paul, in reply, said that “if somebody were to knock on the door I wouldn't hear them from my window”.

“I was hospitalised twice and had to take bed rest,” she said. “Nobody was ever refused entry to that house. We've never been anything less than pleasant to anybody who came round even after my second stroke.”

The court heard that Mr Lawrence had countersued the Keanes in a bid to offset the rent arrears against alleged failures by the Keanes to make repairs to the property.

These allegedly included a faulty entrance buzzer and to the underfloor heating system which Ms St Paul slammed as “absolute rubbish”.

She told the judge in counter claim: “We had no heating for two winters and no hot water. We had to boil kettles.

Robbie and Claudine Keane

“All we ever wanted is for Mr Keane to take half the rent whilst we move out and they do the repairs.

“The stress of it caused me to have a second stroke,” she claimed.

She said Mr Lawrence had been in the music industry and his sister and brother-in-law were “household names”.

But the judge dismissed the counterclaim due to lack of evidence supporting it.

Striking out the bid to offset the back rent, Judge Baucher said both defendants had failed to engage with the owners of the house to “allow access to assess disrepair”.

She went on to allow the footballer and his wife's claims for possession of their family home and for £292,192 in rent arrears, plus £70,000 towards legal fees.

“The order is that you are going to have to leave that house forthwith,” she told Ms St Paul.

“If you don't, the High Court sheriffs will be in attendance.”

It will also cost them a further £263.01 for every day after June 20 if the Keanes are not given possession of their property.