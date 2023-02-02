Claudine Keane is starting year fresh after series of ‘devastating’ losses

Over the space of three months, the Keane family suffered the difficult losses of Robbie’s mum, his grandmother and Claudine’s uncle.

Robbie and Claudine Keane attending the exclusive multi-million dollar Beyoncé concert in Dubai.

Claudine Keane has said she is starting the year fresh after experiencing a series of “devastating” losses.

The mum-of-two and wife to soccer legend Robbie Keane took to Twitter to mark the late start to her new year.

Over the space of three months, the family suffered the difficult losses of Robbie’s mum, his grandmother and Claudine’s uncle.

The footballer’s mother, Anne, died in October after a battle with lung cancer.

Her death was followed by the loss of his grandmother Bernadette over the Christmas period.

Claudine’s uncle and popular sports broadcaster Paudie Palmer tragically passed away after suffering critical injuries in a road traffic accident in west Cork in early January.

Claudine Keane with her late uncle Paudie Palmer

The heartbroken mum described Paudie as “our lovely, talented, kind, charismatic and witty uncle.”

She shared a clip of his commentary that was posted “made me smile in a day full of heartbreak and tears. How special and loved you were were, you will never truly know.”

Claudine has now opened up about the “devastating losses” the family suffered on Twitter.

"A Belated New Year to you all,” she said.

"I’m starting fresh from today the last year particularly Christmas was so testing in many ways.

A Belated New Year to you all✨I’m starting fresh from today the last year particularly Christmas was so testing in many ways.Dealing with such devastating loses all within a couple of months was very hard to deal with. I hope this Year brings peace, health &happiness to us all🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bwvLkh9Fek — Claudine Keane (@ClaudineKeane1) February 1, 2023

"Dealing with such devastating losses all within a couple of months was very hard to deal with.

"I hope this year brings peace, health and happiness to us all.”

Robbie and Claudine recently attended Beyoncé’s multi-million dollar concert in Dubai to ring in their own start to 2023.

"We had the most amazing evening watching Beyoncé in such a beautiful setting,” she said.

"For us, this was the start of 2023 after a tough year.

"I know we both found the fireworks so beautiful and a sign of good things to come this year for us,” she told followers on Instagram.