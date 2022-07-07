Claudine and Robbie Keane enjoy sunny stay in St Tropez and Cannes

The model and her former Irish football star husband Robbie jetted off to Cannes this week where they spent some time on a luxury yacht.

Claudine Keane has shared some snaps from a sun-soaked stay in the south of France.

The model and her former Irish football star husband Robbie jetted off to Cannes this week where they spent some time on a luxury yacht.

Mum-of-two Claudine took to Instagram on Thursday to post some photos from their trip, sharing a series of pics of her posing on the boat in a black bikini during the evening’s golden hour.

She simply captioned the post with the hashtag #cannes and added some emojis of waves, a boat, and the sun.

The couple then made their way over to sunny St Tropez, where they visited the Dior des Lices café, which is attached to a store also owned by the luxury brand, before heading over to the House of Chanel seasonal boutique.

Claudine then gave her followers a glimpse into her room as she boarded another yacht in the portside village, which was complete with exercise equipment and a private patio area, before posing with Robbie with the sea in the background.

It comes after Claudine admitted that she’d love to see her sons, Robert Jr (13) and Hudson (6), following in their dad’s footsteps someday.

The brothers are both football mad and love bonding over the sport with their soccer star dad, much to Claudine’s delight.

“I love that they’re into football just purely because I think it’s really nice with boys – for example, my brother played Gaelic and my dad was mad into Gaelic football,” she told sundayworld.com last month.

“It’s really nice when you’ve got something you can do with your father or you can enjoy something together. They love that.”

When asked if she has two future footballers in the making, she said: “You never know. There’s no pressure. I just want them to enjoy it.”