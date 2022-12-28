Classic Hits radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan in hospital after ‘freak accident’

Ms O’Callaghan did not give further detail of what had occurred but added that she was donating blood, to help others in need.

Radio presenter Gareth O’Callaghan is in hospital after what his wife described as a “freak accident”.

Paula O’Callaghan wrote online that her husband: “had a freak accident last week,” and “has been in hospital since and will be until the new year.”

Ms O’Callaghan did not give further detail of what had occurred but added that she was donating blood, to help others in need.

“Today, I’m giving my 35th pint of blood as it’s so important to give back,” she said.

Mr O’Callaghan is a well known presenter with Classic Hits FM. He is living with multiple system atrophy - a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, identifiable by symptoms affecting parts of the nervous system that control involuntary action.

Gareth O'Callaghan and his wife Paula

Last year, the broadcaster and writer opened up about the condition. He told Ireland AM on Virgin Media One that the illness progressed until “you are literally incapable of doing anything.”

“If you can imagine everything that you do every day, you’re slowly losing the ability to do that,” he said at that time.

“It progresses until you are literally incapable of doing anything.”

The broadcaster had not tweeted since December 17, when he wished his listeners a ‘good morning,” and detailed the content of his radio show. “Be careful out there,” he added. “Chat to you at 10am,” along with a video of himself speaking.

The radio presenter is well respected by his colleagues and the public alike.

Ms O’Callaghan’s message of concern for her husband was greeted with an outpouring of support from friends and the public.

One woman wrote: “Tell him the whole of Ireland is praying for a speedy recovery.”

Last year Mr O’Callaghan explained he’d turned to Japanese therapy in a bid to prolong his health.

He revealed he felt nauseous at night time but was taking medication to overcome this.

“Because there’s nothing you can do for the illness, there’s absolutely nothing to stop it or cure it Ive been looking up some new treatments,” he said.

“We came across a hydrogen therapy treatment in Japan. This is frontline medical treatment, where you inhale molecular hydrogen through a cannula and I do that most nights,” he added.

“It would be very easy to give up and I think if you give up, really the only person you’re letting down, apart from your nearest and dearest, is yourself.”

He explained how he was using mindfulness to keep his thoughts within each day, as a way of managing the illness.