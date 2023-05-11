Classic Hits DJ Gareth O’Callaghan to return to radio this week after horror crash

The Classic Hits presenter suffered a broken back and ruptured lung in the crash back in March.

Radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan has announced his return to the airwaves after taking time off following a horror road accident earlier this year.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, he announced that he will be making his radio return this Saturday at 10am as he gave an update on his condition.

“Some great news to share with you this afternoon. At long last, I will be back on air on Saturday morning at 10am on Ireland's Classic Hits so I really hope you can join me,” Gareth wrote.

“Recovery is slow but I know being back on the radio show will help to move things along. Music is like good medicine.

“Ten weeks on, and at last the spring seems to be slowly throwing on a summer stretch. Plenty of sunshine (I hope) and good music on the cards this coming Saturday morning.

“It will be fantastic being back on air at last,” he added.

Gareth was travelling to Cork a few weeks back with his wife Paula and her daughter Emma when the accident happened.

It came just a few months after Gareth was forced to undergo two surgeries in December following a “freak accident” that left him in hospital until the New Year.

The presenter is also living with multiple system atrophy - a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, identifiable by symptoms affecting parts of the nervous system that control involuntary action.

He previously opened up about the condition and told Ireland AM on Virgin Media One that the illness progressed until “you are literally incapable of doing anything.”

“If you can imagine everything that you do every day, you’re slowly losing the ability to do that,” he said at that time.

“It progresses until you are literally incapable of doing anything.”