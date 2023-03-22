Classic Hits DJ Gareth O’Callaghan left with horrific injuries after car crash

He is currently recovering from his injuries, including a broken back and ruptured lung.

Radio DJ Gareth O’Callaghan has a “long road” to recovery after he was involved in a horror road crash earlier this month.

The Classic Hits presenter was travelling to Cork a few weeks ago with his wife Paula and her daughter Emma when the accident happened.

He is currently recovering from his injuries, including a broken back and ruptured lung.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Gareth’s wife Paula gave an update on his condition as she thanked her followers for sending their well wishes.

She wrote: “Thank you all so much for the outpouring of love and support for @GarethOCal, my daughter and I... The crash was horrific, but we’re getting there. Gareth has a long road ahead but we’re in it together️ #mylove”.

Fans flooded the replies section with messages of sympathy and support following the “traumatic event”, with one person writing: “Paula I’m so sorry - I didn’t know Gareth was also hurt. I hope you heal together and steep yourselves in gratitude you all survived.

"You are all so amazingly strong. Delighted you are getting there and best wishes to you all for a speedy recovery to health and happiness”.

Another said: “I was so shocked to hear about your accident and @GarethOCal injuries. Sending you very good wishes for your recovery Gareth and to all of you as you process this awful experience.”

While a third wrote: “God help ye, such an awful experience for ye all. Hope ye are all ok after the crash”.

In late December, Gareth was forced to undergo two surgeries following a “freak accident” that left him in hospital until the New Year.

In a tweet, Paula explained that her husband “was bringing the bins out and the bin slipped.”

“Gareth’s fingers were caught around the handle... His fingers are in a very bad way, and he has had two surgeries since Saturday... Please send positive vibes,” she said at the time.

He is living with multiple system atrophy - a progressive neurodegenerative disorder, identifiable by symptoms affecting parts of the nervous system that control involuntary action.

He previously opened up about the condition and told Ireland AM on Virgin Media One that the illness progressed until “you are literally incapable of doing anything.”

“If you can imagine everything that you do every day, you’re slowly losing the ability to do that,” he said at that time.

“It progresses until you are literally incapable of doing anything.”