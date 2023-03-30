Clare GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald says being a dad at 50 ‘feels good’

"It is different because I am a good bit older now than when I had Colm. Colm is very special to me, as is Dáithí Óg.”

Clare GAA legend Davy Fitzgerald says being a dad for the second time at 50 “feels good.”

Davy and his wife Sharon O’Loughlin welcomed baby Dáithí Óg last May, almost 25 years after his son Colm was born in a previous relationship.

"It is different because I am a good bit older now than when I had Colm. Colm is very special to me, as is Dáithí Óg,” he told RSVP Magazine.

"I am more mature and when you are older you look at things a small bit differently.

"Maybe that maturity will help me be an even better dad than I was with Colm.

"When you are in your mid-20s, you are rushing here and there and you have so many things to do. Now, I can take a small step back from the busyness of life.

"It was something Sharon wanted and we talked about it.

"It was a good decision. Seeing him every morning with a smile on his face is great and it is lovely to have a brother for Colm.

"Even if there is a good age gap between them. Being a dad again feels good."

The GAA legend and RTÉ star kicked-off the latest season of Davy’s Toughest Team this week, where 7 young men come together to face gruelling challenges.

“I’m feeling 50. I’m overweight, I’m absolutely bricking it,” he told the recently told the Irish Independent.

“The motivation for me is these guys who are a small bit lost, guys who just need a hand,” he says in the series opener to be broadcast on Wednesday night.

“If we could get them to do this, it would be massive.

“Hopefully when they come back from this, they’ll see that no track is too difficult and no track is too high.”

Ahead of this week’s challenge he said: “They will feel absolutely fantastic if they can do it.”

The recruits were tasked with abseiling down a sea cliff in The Burren.

“Some of these guys hardly stir outside their door. Some of these guys don’t like communicating,” he said.

“This is going to be a lot for them to take on.”