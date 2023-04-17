Claire Byrne still odds on for Late Late job despite low quiz show figures

RTÉ maintain they are “quite happy” with Claire’s quiz show figures

Claire Byrne is still being tipped as the next Late Late Show presenter despite what are being described as “mediocre” figures for her new TV quiz show.

The Sunday World can reveal that episode one of ‘Ireland’s Smartest’ had 328,000 viewers tuning in, with a 32.9pc share of an available TV audience. But the second episode, screened on Easter Sunday, saw the numbers plunge to 272,000 viewers with a 25.6pc share.

But she is still ahead of the posse as far as The Late Late Show job is concerned and this blip will have little or no effect as she was pulling in over half a million viewers during the height of Covid with Claire Byrne Live.

Claire Byrne presenting Ireland's Smartest, her new TV show

“Ireland’s Smartest has performed extremely well for RTÉ on Sunday nights and the programme has proved to be very popular with viewers,” a spokesperson told us.

“Episode one saw an average of 356,000 (including RTÉ+1) and the number rose to 365,000 viewers across the first seven days. Episode two which aired on Easter Sunday saw 322,000 (including RTÉ +1).”​

Another TV industry expert maintains Claire’s main competition for the Late Late job is Brendan O’Connor.

“Nothing is signed in stone until the new Director General is appointed, which looks like it’s between Kevin Bakhurst (former acting DG) , and David McRedmond (former TV3 boss),” our mole explains.

“Kevin would be more in favour of Claire as he’d be familiar with her as they’ve both worked in current affairs.

“But all this about gender quota and ‘it’s time to give a woman the job’ is ludicrous – it’s the best person for the job, no matter what sex they are.”

An Post CEO David McRedmond has announced in recent hours he is out of the running for the RTE job and will remain in his current position

A recent poll found that a third of people polled suggested The Late Late Show had had its day and should be killed off.

“That certainly won’t happen as it’s too much of a cash cow with advertising for RTÉ,” our source said.

Ireland’s Smartest, which the Sunday World exclusively announced would be Byrne’s first TV show since she departed her Monday night slot, has come under fire for having no prize money, and has been rounded on by critics.

“Generic and bland” was how one critic described it. Another said: “The whole thing feels like it doesn’t matter. And it knows it.”

Claire departed last May as anchor of Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ One which she hosted from January 2015.

She has since been replaced in the same slot by Katie Hannon. Claire (47) continues to present her morning radio show on RTE Radio 1, Today with Claire Byrne, which she kicked off in August 2020.

She is the fourth highest paid star in RTE, recently revealed to have earned €350,000 in 2021. In 2019, she earned €250,000 presenting her radio show on RTE Radio One as well as hosting Claire Byrne Live. New figures show Claire got a pay rise in 2020, earning her a total of €282,917.

In 2021, her salary went up again, earning an extra €67,083 as a pay increase, with her 2021 salary at €350,000 with insiders maintaining she would be taking a pay cut this year as she no longer presents the Monday TV show.

The star had confirmed that she gave up Claire Byrne Live to spend more time with her family and other commitments.

She is married to IT consultant Gerry Scollan, whom she wed in 2016 and the couple live in Co Wicklow with their young children, two girls and a boy. In January 2015, she said in an interview that due to financial commitments she could not afford to be a stay at home mum for her children.

Claire was previously married to radio executive Richard Johnson and that marriage ended in 2006.

Laois born Claire grew up on a family farm near Mountrath. She later studied Politics, Sociology and Social Science at UCD, although she didn’t complete the course. She subsequently attended the Rathmines College of Further Education, where she studied journalism.

She began her varied broadcasting career with East Coast radio and then worked with a couple of radio stations in Jersey.

Claire returned to Ireland shortly afterwards to take up her first television job as a reporter on the fledgling TV3 before heading to London to be a news anchor firstly with Channel 5 and then with ITV News.

She was then lured back to present Ireland AM on TV3 and replaced Gráinne Seoige as the main presenter of TV3’s News at 5.30.