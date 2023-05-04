Claire Byrne rules herself out of running to become new RTÉ’s Late Late Show host

“I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me”

Claire Byrne will not be the new presenter of RTÉ’s Late Late Show.

The broadcaster has decided to remove her name from the station’s shortlist of candidates for the top job in Irish television.

She cited her young family and the fact she loves her daily radio programme as the key reasons behind her decision.

The mother of three said: “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.

While I’d never rule out other TV projects, the Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves.”

Ms Byrne said she was “honoured” to have her name linked with “such a prestigious broadcasting role”.

“The show is an iconic one which demands huge commitment from the presenter, as demonstrated so well by Ryan, Pat and Gay.”

Ryan Tubridy. Photo: Andres Poveda

The announcement is set to create a major headache for RTÉ as Byrne was seen as the clear favourite to replace Ryan Tubridy. His final night as host will be on Friday, May 26.

It has been widely reported that RTÉ favours the idea of having a woman as the show’s permanent host for the first time in its history.

Prime Time’s Miriam O’Callaghan ruled herself out of the contest in the days after Tubridy announced his exit.

Other names still being linked with the post include Brendan O’Connor, Tommy Tiernan, Sarah McInerney and Patrick Kielty.

Byrne has previously spoken about need to take a step back because she wanted to spend more time with family.

She stunned RTÉ executives by deciding to leave her hugely successful Monday night current affairs programme, Claire Byrne Live.

She continues to presented Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One each weekday morning. And she is currently fronting a new pre-recorded TV quiz show called Ireland’s Smartest on Sunday nights.

Speaking about her decision to pull back from Monday night last year, she said wanted to focus on her radio show.