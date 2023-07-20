Cillian Murphy says Oppenheimer sex scenes with Florence Pugh are ‘perfect’

The Cork born actor stars as J. Robert Oppenheimer, known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’, in Christopher Nolan’s latest blockbuster.

Cillian Murphy has said his Oppenheimer sex scenes with Florence Pugh were “perfect”.

The highly anticipated biopic hits cinemas on Friday and has already received rave reviews from critics.

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh joins the stellar cast as Jean Tatlock, Oppenheimer’s communist lover, and while her screen time is shorter than expected, her scenes are seriously impactful.

In fact, Nolan believed Oppenheimer and Tatlock’s affair so important that he specifically included their romantic pursuits in the film – even if it meant that it earned an over-16s rating in Ireland.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Murphy explained: “Those scenes were written deliberately. He knew that those scenes would get the movie the rating that it got.

“And I think when you see it, it's so f**king powerful. And they're not gratuitous. They're perfect. And Florence is just amazing.”

The Peaky Blinders actor raved about his co-star, admitting that he’s been a big fan of hers for a few years now.

“I have loved Florence's work since Lady Macbeth and I think she's f**king phenomenal. She has this presence as a person and on screen that is staggering. The impact she has [in Oppenheimer] for the size of the role, it's quite devastating.”

Murphy also piled on praise for Robert Downey Jr, who plays Lewis Strauss, a former naval officer and initial ally of Oppenheimer’s who later turns against him and becomes a key figure in revoking his security clearance at the controversial 1954 Atomic Energy Commission hearings.

“Downey is so super smart and has incredible insights and is incredibly emotionally available. But the way I work, I don’t really like talking about it too much. I don’t see the benefit of it,” Murphy said.

“In those scenes with Downey, there was some f***ing energetic transfer, some vibrations between the two of us that it felt to me like ... like we were playing music.

“He’s such a f***ing brilliant actor and he’s so responsive to the tiniest shift in energy from the other actor. And there were times where Chris would let us just improvise and it was kind of electric,” he added.